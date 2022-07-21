TANAKA to Establish New Building at Hukou Plant, Expanding Its Precious Metal Recycling Business in Taiwan

TOKYO, Jul 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) has announced that it will establish a new building at the Hukou Plant in Hsinchu County, Taiwan.

Expected appearance of the new building at Hukou Plant



The new building will be constructed with an investment of approximately 3.5 billion yen to create a "one-stop service" for precious metal recycling and further expand business in Taiwan. It is planned to have eight floors above ground and one basement floor, making the total floor area of the Hukou Plant approximately six times larger after completion. The plant is scheduled to begin operation in the first half of 2025.



TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo expects to expand its recycling business in Taiwan by 2026 to provide a stable supply of precious metal materials and contribute to Taiwan's semiconductor industry, which has a large share of the entire semiconductor market.



Taiwan TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo has been engaged in the precious metal recovery and refining business in Taiwan since the establishment of the Hukou Plant in 2005. TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo has decided to further expand its precious metal recycling business because of the increase in demand for semiconductors in recent years and the growing worldwide trend toward reducing environmental impact and increased need for sustainable materials and products.



Currently, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo is expanding its precious metal recovery and refining business by working in cooperation with local companies and conducting processing work outside of Taiwan. With the establishment of the new building, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo aims to conduct business solely in Taiwan. In addition, precious metals such as precious metal plating waste liquid, production scraps, and used catalysts for automobiles and petrochemicals can be recycled with a high recovery rate, refined to high purity, and recovered as products that customers desire. By completing all processes in Taiwan, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo believes that it can contribute to the reduction of import and export processes.



An important part of recycling precious metals is the ability to analyze the amount of precious metals contained in the materials that are recycled. TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo has advanced precious metal analytical techniques* cultivated through many years of research and development, allowing products collected from customers to be evaluated accurately.



*As one measure of our assaying capabilities, TANAKA Precious Metals is one of only five companies worldwide, and the only company in Asia, to be accredited as a Good Delivery Referee by both the LBMA and LPPM, the most authoritative market-monitoring organizations worldwide. TANAKA Precious Metals is also the first company in Japan to acquire ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for our platinum, gold, silver, and palladium assay competence.



By expanding its recycling business through the "one-stop service" of precious metal recovery and refining in Taiwan, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo will contribute toward the creation of a society that prioritizes recycling which is called for worldwide.



Press release in PDF:



About Taiwan TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo



Taiwan TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo began manufacturing electrical contacts when it established the Hsinchu Plant in 1987. After that, it established the Hukou Plant in 2005 and started recovering and refining precious metals under a reuse license.



In order to provide cutting-edge technology and high-quality service, the Hukou Plant has many years of operating experience and has installed precious metal refining equipment equivalent to that of Japanese plants. Taiwan TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo also has several Japanese engineers on site to provide the same high-quality service as in Japan and offer customers technical support for precious metal plating and proposals for precious metal recovery systems.



Overview of the new building

Plant name: TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. New Building at Hukou Plant

Total floor area: Approx. 8,300 m2

Structure: Eight floors and one basement floor

Description of business: Manufacture of precious metal industrial products, and recovery and refining of precious metals

Start of operations: Scheduled for the first half of 2025



Taiwan TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Head Office: 11F-2, 88 DunHua North Rd., Songshan District, Taipei City, 105410, Taiwan

Founded: 1986

Representative: Takumi Shichita, Chairman

Description of business: Manufacture of electrical contacts, processing of wire rods, and recovery and refining of precious metals



About TANAKA Precious Metals



Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a range of products and services. With 5,225 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, was 787.7 billion yen*



*From the current consolidated fiscal year, the amounts of sales for some transactions are indicated as net values due to application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.



Global industrial business website

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com



Product inquiries

TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/



Press inquiries

TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/



