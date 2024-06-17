Tanay, Rizal Travel Guide: Eco-Friendly Adventure Tourism Series Update

Furthering the goal of drawing more attention to eco-friendly travel destinations, Ever Wonder Adventure updates its sustainable adventure series with the recent addition of Tanay, in the Rizal province of the Philippines.

Sustainable tourism practices aim to protect the natural environment, while also contribution to local economies, and a growing series of travel guides from Ever Wonder Adventure details some of the top eco-tourism locations from all around the world. The most recent addition covers the Tanay region in the Philippines, approximately two hour’s drive from Manilla.

More details can be found at https://www.everwonderadventure.com/tanay-rizal-adventure

Ever Wonder Adventure explains that the new Tanay travel guide was made possible by purchases from its ‘Adventure Travel’ and ‘Save Earth’ merchandise lines, featuring apparel with designs inspired by many of the locations the website covers. The firm states that continued support will assist in the publication of additional guides, with several new destinations already in development.

“Ever Wonder Adventure aims to foster awareness and commitment to restore balance between humanity and nature,” a company representative explained. “We want to help people explore breathtaking landscapes, serene coastlines, picturesque hills, forested towns, and charming fishing villages, but do so in a sustainable manner.”

The proximity of Tanay to Manilla, along with a wide variety of natural and cultural attractions, makes it a popular destination for adventure travelers. Some of the more well-known activities include Masungi Georeserve, Daranak Falls, and hiking to Mount Batolusong and Mount Pinatubo.

As Ever Wonder Adventure points out, Tanay is also emerging as a leader in the field of environmentally responsible tourism. The new guide details some of the sights and experiences that visitors can expect, as well as many of the initiatives that have been adopted to protect them for future generations.

“Tanay, Rizal, invites you not just to visit, but to connect with a movement that values our planet and the spirit of adventure,” the firm continues. “Pack your eco-friendly gear, and let's embark on a journey filled with beauty, discovery, and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.”

About Ever Wonder Adventure

In addition to Tanay, the website’s travel guide series now covers Puerto Princesa, Bhutan, Costa Rica, South Korea, Chiang Rai and The Golden Triangle, and more. Ever Wonder Adventure also wants to draw attention to pressing environmental conservation issues, with a series of Saving Earth pieces covering topics such as food waste and endangered species of sea turtles.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://bit.ly/Buy-Tanay

