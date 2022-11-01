Tango Digital, Asia's Leading Brand Safety Studio Announces its Series A Round

Technology-enabled brand safety through automated PR.

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Digital, Asia's leading technology enabled brand safety studio announced its Series A round led by Axis Capital Partners and several leading family offices.

Tango Digital's brand safety capabilities enables global brands to gather market information and safeguard their brand images 24/7 digitally.

These unique capabilities are possible through sentiment analysis and automation technology that aggregates global data across social media, websites, news blogs and various platforms, combining with automated PR solutions such as auto content distribution, tailored market sentiment reports, tracking of brand assets etc.

Tango Digital was founded in 2020 and already serves many of Asia's leading corporates, brands, and government institutions, including: Brand Hong Kong, ICBC (Asia), Cyberport, Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, Manulife etc.

"Tango Digital's mission is to be the leading brand safety studio. We strive to be the guardian of brands globally, helping them predict and tackle PR crisis incidents and safeguarding their brand integrity. In a world where a single mistake online could cause businesses millions, digital sensitivity should be the basis for everything brands do. We're very excited to expand our capabilities in this unique aspect and continue the fascinating journey of taking brand safety to the next level." Commented Brian Tang, founder and CEO of Tango Digital

"We are very excited to be the first external investor in Tango Digital and were greatly impressed by Tango Digital's blue chip client base and rapid growth. The company's revenues have grown by close to 20 times in the past two years, driven by the rapid rise of attention towards market intelligence, digitization, and brand safety importance." Commented Anoop Chaudhry of Axis Capital Partners

About Tango Digital

Founded in Hong Kong, Tango Digital provides brand safety capabilities such as public sentiment analysis, automated PR solutions to brands globally. Tango Digital has already served many of Asia's leading corporates, brands, and government institutions, including: Brand Hong Kong, ICBC (Asia), Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, AIA, Manulife, K11, PURE Fitness, etc.

www.tango-digital.com

About Axis Capital Partners

Axis Capital Partners is an investor and long term partner to companies seeking growth capital, adopting a long-term partnership approach with the objective of supporting companies through the late-seed stage to profitability and beyond. Axis portfolio companies include: ProgCap, Pickupp, Easyship, Droom, Byju, Furlenco, Cloudlex, and Chinascope.