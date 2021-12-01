Tanoto Foundation Receives Token of Appreciation from Singapore President Halimah Yacob as a Donor of President's Challenge 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent philanthropy organisation Tanoto Foundation, represented by RGE group of companies, which was founded by Sukanto Tanoto and his wife Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981, received a token of appreciation from Singapore President, Madam Halimah Yacob at the President's Challenge's appreciation event. Tanoto Foundation is proud to be a donor of the President's Challenge, contributing S$300,000 to support digital inclusion for vulnerable groups, a key priority arising from the global pandemic.

With the aim to build a digitally inclusive society where digital technologies are accessible to all, this year's President's Challenge provides a seed funding of S$2.5 million to the new "Digital for Life Fund", which will be used to equip groups like seniors, persons with disabilities and low-income families with digital tools, skills and connectivity. It also aims to support all Singaporeans in embracing digital technology in their lives, as well as encourage digital adoption in the social service sector. Overall, the President's Challenge 2021 will be benefitting a total of 96 social service agencies across different sectors.

With operations in Indonesia, China and Singapore, Tanoto Foundation focuses on three main pillars namely 1) leveraging education to accelerate equal opportunities, 2) developing the next generation of leaders, and 3) supporting medical research and healthcare to improve health standards – all with a common outcome of improving lives. Aligned with this purpose, the Foundation's support towards the President's Challenge will help to ensure that vulnerable groups remain socially and economically active to build better lives and promising futures.

In Singapore, Tanoto Foundation has partnered universities including National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University to provide scholarships through a S$7 million endowment fund. The Foundation has also partnered healthcare institutions to contribute funding and donations in excess of S$16 million to support medical research and healthcare in Singapore.