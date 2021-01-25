Tantech Launches Innovative New Activated Carbon Product

LISHUI, China, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced the launch of Variety Combination Honeycomb Activated Carbon, an innovative new activated carbon product. The new product was designed to be both powerful and flexible, making it an ideal solution for large area purification. The Company expects it will close initial orders from customers valued at approximately $2 million over the next few weeks.

Tantech's Variety Combination Honeycomb Activated Carbon product is a new type of environmentally friendly activated carbon (exhaust gas purification product), which can effectively reduce odors and pollutants, including the adsorption of formaldehyde and benzene, and industrial gas purification to reach the national first-level exhaust gas emission standard. This latest product is ideally suitable for the treatment of large air volumes, indoor air purification and low concentration factory organic waste gas (triphenyl and toxic and harmful gases).

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "Over the years we have seen steady demand for smaller area, tailored purification solutions, including popular products like our carbon activated pillows and sticks for home use. With most economies moving back to full production there is a renewed interest and priority on environmental purification and the reduction of pollutants. We continue to expand our product portfolio and transition our business to extend our reach into fast growing markets, as we focus on building value for the Company and our shareholders."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd.

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China, Tantech, together with its subsidiaries, is now, in addition to be a developer and manufacturer of bamboo-based charcoal, an innovative leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of electric vehicles. The Company has also invested in mining business in 2018 and 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

