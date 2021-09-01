Tantech Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements

LISHUI, China, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced that on August 30, 2021, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker "TANH".

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until February 28, 2022 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company's ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement by February 28, 2022, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period.

