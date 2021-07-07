Tantech Subsidiary Fulfills Fuel Midibus Order and Exports to the Middle East

LISHUI, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd. ("Shangchi"), fulfilled a new customer order for its medium-sized fuel bus for export to the Middle East.

In addition to licensed EVs including electric buses, Shangchi also produces fuel buses. The company's major fuel bus products are sleek, diesel midibuses, which have an overall length of 8 meters, two doors and have seats for 19 passengers. Featuring a manual 5 speed transmission and all the luxuries of a high-end bus, the midibus boasts an efficient, luxury travel experience with comfortable seating, USB charging ports, powerful air conditioning and a state-of-the-art air purification system. Shangchi also assembles tailored fuel buses based on customers' individualized needs.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "We are very pleased with customer demand levels and the continued diversification of our business. There is continued strong global demand for feature-rich fuel busses capable of transporting large groups of people in a comfortable environment. This is a large, near-term opportunity for us, along with vehicles we are developing with our other teams, including the street sweeper and industrial vehicle market, which will allow us to expand our scale, manufacturing expertise and brand visibility as we work to build value for the Company and shareholders."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017 when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries in November 2020, with the plan to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its quality products and scientific research efforts. For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

