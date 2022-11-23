Taoglas Announces New Distribution Agreement with Ryoyo Electro for Japanese Market Expansion

The collaboration will help Japanese customers achieve high quality wireless performance in connected healthcare, industrial, smart metering, telematics and other IoT applications.

TOKYO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoglas ®, a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world, has announced that it has signed a new distribution agreement with Ryoyo Electro Corporation, a leading product and service provider of electronics, engaged in semiconductor, device, and ICT solutions. This collaboration brings Taoglas' extensive portfolio of high-performance antennas, audio speaker, cable assemblies, and connectors to Ryoyo Electro's customers in healthcare, industrial, smart metering, telematics and IoT applications for the Japanese market.

"We are very pleased to have signed a distribution contract with Taoglas. Ryoyo Electro offers customers the complete wireless product solution with Taoglas' wide range of reliable, high-quality antenna products," said Daisuke Aguro, Director and Managing Executive Officer at Ryoyo Electro.

The antenna is an essential product for equipment that uses wireless data communication, and its form factor, amplification factor, radiation characteristics, etc. greatly affects communication performance. The size and shape vary depending on the radio wave frequency and application, and there are a wide variety of types, including those that are built into modules and those that are externally attached.

Taoglas has one of the most comprehensive portfolios of external and embedded antennas covering Cellular, GPS/GNSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB, NFC/RFID, LPWA, ISM band and Satcom applications. Taoglas' global team of technical experts deliver standard and custom-engineered antennas and RF components to help simplify customer IoT design and development activities.

"Taoglas has a long history of supplying our Japanese customers high quality products for their IoT projects, and our new partnership with Ryoyo Electro furthers our investment in the region, "said Taylor Kimmerle, Global VP of Sales at Taoglas. "Ryoyo Electro has a strong reputation of enabling customers as they bring their customer's projects from concept to production, and we are honored to have the ability to work alongside them to assist on their journey."

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world. Its solutions include advanced antennas, RF components and technologies that help OEMs, enterprises, and communities resolve the complexities of bringing digital transformation solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. With world-class design and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas has proven expertise in transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

About Ryoyo Electro Co., Ltd.

As an electronics company engaged in the semiconductor/device business and the ICT/solution business, we are focusing on businesses such as IoT/AI that leverage the strengths of developing both businesses. While proposing cutting-edge semiconductor technology to our customers, we provide a wide range of support from EDGE to cloud, and propose services tailored to each customer to answer their business challenges in all industrial fields.

For more information, visit www.ryoyo.co.jp