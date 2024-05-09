Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC receives prestigious President’s Club Award

Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC announced today that it has been recognized as a 2023 two-star President’s Club Awards winner.

Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, selects the most elite roofing contractors certified by GAF to receive its prestigious GAF Master Elite® President’s Club Award. This annual recognition celebrates contractors that showcase exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across the country.

“We are truly honored to receive the GAF Master Elite® President’s Club Award, which underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional quality and service to our customers in Harford County, Maryland and the Greater Baltimore area,” says Joe Ayler, owner of Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC.

“The GAF Master Elite® President’s Club Award is given to contractors each year who have distinguished themselves through their commitment to providing high quality of work and exemplary level of service to customers,” says Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Partner Programs at GAF. “Less than two percent of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for this award and it is a testament to the high standards they keep and dedication to their employees, customers, and community.”

GAF Master Elite® President’s Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor.

About Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC:

Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC, based in Bel Air, Maryland, has been serving Harford County, Maryland and the Greater Baltimore area for over 20 years. Our mission is to deliver top-notch roofing solutions while prioritizing customer satisfaction and community engagement. As a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor, we uphold the highest standards of craftsmanship and professionalism in every project we undertake. Learn more at https://tarheelconstructiongroup.com/ or call (410)638-7021 or visit their business at 1212 E Churchville Road #101, Bel Air MD 21014.

About GAF:

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities, and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF’s leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

About the company: Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC was established over 20 years in Bel Air – Harford County, Maryland. Since 2004 we have been committed to providing the best exterior remodeling solutions for our local community.

