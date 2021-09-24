Tarena International, Inc. Announces the Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021

Net revenues increased by 75.5% year-over-year to RMB582.3 million ( US$90.2 million ), from RMB331.8 million in the same period of 2020.

( ), from in the same period of 2020. Net revenue from adult professional education business, which represented 50.3% of the total net revenues, increased by 22.3% year-over-year to RMB292.9 million ( US$45.4 million ), from RMB239.4 million in the same period of 2020.

( ), from in the same period of 2020. Net revenue from childhood & adolescent quality education business, which represented 49.7% of the total net revenues, increased by 213.2% year-over-year to RMB289.4 million ( US$44.8 million ), from RMB92.4 million in the same period of 2020.

( ), from in the same period of 2020. Gross profit increased by 211.0% year-over-year to RMB294 .4 million ( US$45.6 million ), from RMB94.7 million in the same period of 2020.

.4 million ( ), from in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin increased by 22.1% points year-over-year to 50.6%, from 28.5% in the same period of 2020.

Operating loss decreased by 69.2% to a loss of RMB90.7 million ( US$14 .0 million), from a loss of RMB294.9 million in the same period of 2020.

( .0 million), from a loss of RMB294.9 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB86.6 million ( US$13.4 million ), compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB282.7 million in the same period of 2020.

( ), compared to non-GAAP operating loss of in the same period of 2020. Net loss was RMB76.7 million ( US$11.9 million ), compared to net loss of RMB267.6 million in the same period of 2020.

), compared to net loss of RMB267.6 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB72.5 million ( US$11.2 million ), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB255.4 million in the same period of 2020.

( ), compared to non-GAAP net loss of in the same period of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.39 (US$0.22) , compared to loss per ADS of RMB4.92 in the second quarter of 2020.

, compared to loss per ADS of in the second quarter of 2020. Cash, cash equivalents and time deposits, including current and non-current, and restricted cash totaled RMB295.9 million ( US$45.8 million ) as of June 30, 2021 , compared to RMB364.8 million as of December 31, 2020 .

( ) as of , compared to as of . Net cash outflow from operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB47.5 million ( US$7.4 million ). Net cash inflow from investing activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB30.4 million ( US$4.7 million ).

( ). Net cash inflow from investing activities in the second quarter of 2021 was ( ). Deferred revenue totaled RMB2,063 .1 million ( US$319 .5 million) as of June 30, 2021 , compared to RMB1,998.2 million as of December 31, 2020 , representing an increase of 3.2%.

.1 million ( .5 million) as of , compared to as of , representing an increase of 3.2%. Total student enrollments in adult professional education business, defined as the total number of courses enrolled by students during that period, including multiple courses enrolled by the same student, in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 14.8% year-over-year to 31,100.

Total number of learning centers in adult professional education decreased to 99 as of June 30, 2021 , from 108 as of June 30, 2020 .

, from 108 as of . Total student enrollments in childhood & adolescent quality education business, defined as the total number of students who attended at least one paid lesson during that period or have deposit balances in their accounts at the end of that period, in the second quarter of 2021 reached 140,200, increased by 40.2%, compared to the student enrollments of 100,000 in the same period of 2020.

Total number of learning centers in childhood & adolescent quality education increased to 235 as of June 30, 2021 , from 232 as of June 30, 2020 .

Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net revenues increased by 78.0% year-over-year to RMB1,116.0 million ( US$172.8 million ), from RMB626.8 million in the same period in 2020.

( ), from in the same period in 2020. Net revenue from adult professional education business, which represented 49.1% of the total net revenues, increased by 21.2% year-over-year to RMB548.3 million ( US$84.9 million ), from RMB452.5 million in the same period of 2020

( ), from in the same period of 2020 Net revenue from childhood & adolescent quality education business, which represented 50.9% of the total net revenues increased by 225.7% year-over-year to RMB567.7 million ( US$87.9 million ), from RMB174.3 million in the same period of 2020

( ), from in the same period of 2020 Gross profit increased by 345.1% year-over-year to RMB544.3 million ( US$84.3 million ), from RMB122.3 million in the same period in 2020.

( ), from in the same period in 2020. Gross profit margin increased by 29.3% points year-over-year to 48.8%, from 19.5% in the same period of 2020.

Operating loss was RMB220.2 million ( US$34.1 million ), compared to operating loss of RMB664.7 million in the same period in 2020.

( ), compared to operating loss of RMB664.7 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB209.2 million ( US$32.4 million ), compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB643.4 million in the same period in 2020.

( ), compared to non-GAAP operating loss of in the same period in 2020. Net loss was RMB198.5 million ( US$30.7 million ), compared to net loss of RMB612.6 million in the same period in 2020.

), compared to net loss of RMB612.6 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB187.5 million ( US$29.0 million ), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB591.3 million in the same period in 2020.

( ), compared to non-GAAP net loss of in the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB3.56 (US$0.55) .

. Total student enrollments in adult professional education business, defined as the total number of courses enrolled by students during that period, including multiple courses enrolled by the same student, in the first half of 2021 decreased by 16.1% year-over-year to 43,300.

Total student enrollments in childhood & adolescent quality education business, defined as the total number of students who attended at least one paid lesson during that period or have deposit balances in their accounts at the end of that period, in the first half of 2021 reached 147,800, increased by 40.1%, compared to the student enrollments of 105,500 in the same period of 2020.

Key Financial Results





For the Three Months Ended June 30, Variance % of

change For the Six Months Ended June 30, Variance % of

change



2020

2021





2020

2021









RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB





(in thousands, except for percentages) Net revenues

331,833

582,258

250,425 75.5 626,826

1,116,044

489,218 78.0 Cost of revenues(a)

(237,167)

(287,878)

(50,711) 21.4 (504,526)

(571,722)

(67,196) 13.3 Gross profit

94,666

294,380

199,714 211.0 122,300

544,322

422,022 345.1 Gross margin

28.5%

50.6%

22.1%

19.5%

48.8%

29.3%

Selling and marketing

expenses(a)

(206,254)

(218,876)

(12,622) 6.1 (443,784)

(432,632)

11,152 -2.5 General and administrative

expenses(a)

(151,585)

(142,820)

8,765 -5.8 (292,224)

(286,012)

6,212 -2.1 Research and development

expenses(a)

(31,681)

(23,415)

8,266 -26.1 (50,963)

(45,882)

5,081 -10.0 Total operating expenses

(389,520)

(385,111)

4,409 -1.1 (786,971)

(764,526)

22,445 -2.9 Operating loss

(294,854)

(90,731)

204,123 -69.2 (664,671)

(220,204)

444,467 -66.9

Notes:

(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses.

" Despite some areas in China were still experiencing the negative impact from sporadic occurrences of COVID-19 cases, thanks to the effective prevention controls implemented by the government, which have successfully alleviated the further spread of the pandemic in China. We are delighted to see that our total net revenues have achieved a continued growth in the second quarter of this year. The total net revenues increased by 75.5%, to RMB582.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB331.8 million in the same period of 2020. The total net revenues generated in the second quarter of this year were in line with the revenue guidance we gave in the last quarter. The gross profit margin increased by 22.1 percentage points year-over-year to 50.6% in the second quarter of 2021 from 28.5% in the same period of 2020. Net revenues from childhood & adolescent quality education business increased by 213.2% to RMB289.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB92.4 million in the same period of 2020. The number of student enrollments increased by 40.2% to 140,200 in the second quarter of 2021 from 100,000 in the same period of 2020. The core strategies of our adult professional education business are to maintain a stable growth as well as improve our operational efficiency. Net revenues from adult professional education business increased by 22.3% to RMB292.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB239.4 million in the same period of 2020. The number of student enrollments decreased by 14.8% year-over-year to 31,100 in the second quarter of 2021 mainly because we have ceased the operation of nine under-performing adult learning centers since June 30, 2020. The operating loss decreased by 69.2% to a loss of RMB90.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB294.9 million in the same period of 2020. The net loss decreased by 71.3% to RMB76.7million in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB267.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. These were mainly attributable to the significant growth in total net revenues, continuous enhancement of operational efficiency and execution of cost and expenses optimization in the second quarter of this year." remarked Ms. Ying Sun, the Chief Executive Officer of Tarena.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to upgrade the quality of our comprehensive products and services and uplift our operational efficiencies. With the introduction of the new regulations on the education industry announced by the Chinese government, we expect that we can continue to maintain a sustainable growth in our adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education businesses." concluded Ms. Sun.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

Net Revenues

Total net revenues increased by 75.5% to RMB582.3 million (US$90.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB331.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Net revenue from adult professional education business increased by 22.3% to RMB292.9 million (US$45.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB239.4 million in same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in class consumption rate and the alleviation of the negative impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020.

Net revenue from childhood & adolescent quality education business increased by 213.2% to RMB289.4 million (US$44.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB92.4 million in same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in student enrollment of childhood & adolescent quality education from 100,000 in the second quarter of 2020 to 140,200 in the same period of 2021 and the alleviation of the negative impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 21.4% to RMB287.9 million (US$44.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB237.2 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related costs and social security fees resulting from growing number of teaching staffs at our childhood & adolescent quality education learning centers.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 211.0% to RMB294.4 million (US$45.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB94.7 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin, which is equal to gross profit divided by net revenues, was 50.6% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 28.5% in the same period of 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily because the increase in net revenue outweighed the increase in cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 1.1% to RMB385.1 million (US$59.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB389.5 million in the same period of 2020. Total non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 1.0% to RMB381.2 million (US$59.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB377.5 million in the same period of 2020. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating expenses decreased by 67.1% to RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB12.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 6.1% to RMB218.9 million (US$33.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB206.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the increase in spending on marketing and promotional activities in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the marketing and promotional expenses incurred in the same period of 2020.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 5.8% to RMB142.8 million (US$22.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB151.6 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of one-time professional expenses related to financial restatement and internal control improvement advisory incurred in the same period of last year, partially offset by the loss on disposal of property and the increase of the employees' social security fees which were exempted according to the preferential policies enacted by the government during COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020 but were not exempted in the second quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by 26.1% to RMB23.4 million (US$3.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB31.7 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in personnel-related costs and welfare expenses as the number of staffs decreased.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was RMB90.7 million (US$14.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to operating loss of RMB294.9 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB86.6 million (US$13.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB282.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Interest Income / (Expense)

Net interest income was RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net interest expense of RMB0.6 million in the same period of 2020. Interest income in both periods consisted of interest earned on our cash, cash equivalents and time deposits in commercial banks and interest income recognized in relation to our installment payment plan for students. Interest expense decreased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020 was mainly because the bank loans were fully repaid in February of 2021.

Other Income

Other income was RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to other income of RMB0.09 million in the same period of 2020. The income was mostly from government grant offered to our learning centers.

Foreign Exchange Gain / (Loss)

Foreign exchange gain was RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to foreign exchange loss of RMB0.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Income Tax Benefit

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB12.3 million (US$1.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to income tax benefit of RMB28.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Net Loss

As a result of the foregoing, net loss was RMB76.7 million (US$11.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB267.6 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB72.5 million (US$11.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB255.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS

Loss per ADS was RMB1.39 (US$0.22) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to loss per ADS of RMB4.92 in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1.32 (US$0.20) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss per ADS of RMB4.70 in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash outflow used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB47.5 million (US$7.4 million). Net cash inflow from investing activities of RMB30.4 million (US$4.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the proceeds of RMB46.0 million (US$7.1 million) received from disposal of property and RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million) received from disposal of office equipment, minus the spending of RMB16.5 million (US$2.6 million) on leasehold improvement and office equipment.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Revenues

Total net revenues increased by 78.0% to RMB1,116.0 million (US$172.8 million) in the first half of 2021, from RMB626.8 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenue generated from the childhood & adolescent quality education business. Net revenue from childhood & adolescent quality education business increased by 225.7% in the first half of 2021 to RMB567.7 million (US$87.9 million), from RMB174.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 13.3% to RMB571.7 million (US$88.5 million) in the first half of 2021, from RMB504.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the addition of teaching staffs in childhood & adolescent quality education, which resulted in increase in personnel-related costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 345.1% to RMB544.3 million (US$84.3 million) in the first six months of 2021, from RMB122.3 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin, which is equal to gross profit divided by net revenues, was 48.8% in the first six months of 2021, compared with 19.5% in the same period of 2020. The significant increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to the increase in total net revenue largely outweighed the increase in cost of revenue in the first half of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 2.9% to RMB764.5 million (US$118.4 million) in the first six months of 2021, from RMB787.0 million in the same period of 2020. Total non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 1.6% to RMB753.9 million (US$116.8 million) in the first six months of 2021, from RMB765.9 million in the same period of 2020. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating expenses decreased by 49.3% to RMB10.7 million (US$1.7 million) in the first six months of 2021, from RMB21.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 2.5% to RMB432.6 million (US$67.0 million) in the first six months of 2021, from RMB443.8 million in the same period of 2020. The decline was mainly due to decrease in advertising expenses in the first six months of this year.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 2.1% to RMB286.0 million (US$44.3 million) in the first six months of 2021, from RMB292.2 million in the same period of 2020. The decline was mainly due to one-time professional expenses related to financial restatement and internal control improvement advisory incurred in the same period of last year, partially offset by the loss on disposal of property and the increase of the employees' social security fees which were exempted according to the preferential policies enacted by the government during COVID-19 pandemic in the first six months of 2020 but were not exempted in the same period of 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by 10.0% to RMB45.9 million (US$7.1 million) in the first six months of 2021, from RMB51.0 million in the same period of 2020. The decline was mainly due to the decrease in personnel-related costs and welfare expenses as the number of staffs decreased.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was RMB220.2 million (US$34.1 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared to operating loss of RMB664.7 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB209.2 million (US$32.4 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB643.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Interest Income / (Expense)

Interest income was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared to interest expense of RMB2.1 million in the same period in 2020. Interest income in both periods consisted of interest earned on our cash, cash equivalents and time deposits in commercial banks and interest income recognized in relation to our installment payment plan for students. Interest expense decreased in the first six months of 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020 was mainly because the bank loans were fully repaid in February of 2021.

Other Income

Other income was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared to RMB0.3 million in other income in the same period of 2020. The income was mostly from government grants offered to learning centers.

Foreign Exchange Gain / (loss)

Foreign exchange loss was RMB0.3 million (US$0.05 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared to RMB1.6 million foreign exchange gain in the same period of 2020.

Income Tax Benefit

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB19.6 million (US$3.0 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared to RMB52.2 million in income tax benefit in the same period of 2020.

Net Loss

As a result of the foregoing, net loss was RMB198.5 million (US$30.7 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB612.6 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB187.5 million (US$29.0 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB591.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS

Loss per ADS was RMB3.56 (US$0.55) in the first six months of 2021. Non-GAAP loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB3.36 (US$0.52) in the first six months of 2021.

Cash Flow

Net cash outflow from operating activities in the first six months of 2021 was RMB85.6 million (US$13.3 million). Net cash inflow from investing activities of RMB24.7 in the first half of 2021 was mainly due to the proceeds of RMB46.0 million (US$7.1 million) received from disposal of properties and RMB1.0 million (US$0.2 million) received from disposal of office equipment, minus the spending of RMB28.9 million (US$4.5 million) on leasehold improvement and office equipment.

Recent Developments Regarding Pending Going Private Transaction

On April 30, 2021, the Company announced that it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Kidedu Holdings Limited ("Parent") and Kidarena Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger"), in a transaction at $4 per share. The Company subsequently obtained the PRC anti-trust approval. On August 3, 2021, the Company received a letter from Parent and Ascendent Capital Partners ("ACP") proposing that relevant parties to the Merger engage in business discussions with respect to a recent PRC government policy issued on July 23, 2021 regarding after-school tutoring for students in compulsory education (the "Policy") and the implications of the Policy on the Company's business and the Merger Agreement. Since then the Company, through the special committee of independent directors consisting of Mr. Arthur Lap Tat Wong and Mr. Hon Sang Lee, and Parent and ACP have engaged in multiple rounds of discussions, including discussions of potential alternative terms for the Merger Agreement. The relevant parties have not been able to resolve their differences. While the Merger Agreement continues in effect, the Board of Directors of the Company cautions the Company's shareholders and the public that there can be no assurance that the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement will be consummated, as substantial uncertainty exists as to whether the Merger will close, either on the terms of the Merger Agreement or on alternative terms. The Board of Directors of the Company is evaluating all options. The Company will provide further updates as required by applicable law.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 are expected to be in the range of RMB600 million and RMB630 million, after taking into consideration the seasonal fluctuation factor and the likely continued impact of the COVID-19.

This guidance is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China and elsewhere in the world.

Exchange Rate Information

All translations made in the financial statements or elsewhere in this press release made from RMB into United States dollars ("US$") are solely for convenience and calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.4566, representing the exchange rate as of June 30, 2021, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate, or at any other rate, on June 30, 2021.

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data and per share data)





As of



December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2021

2021



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

320,179

257,601

39,897 Time deposits

6,257

6,217

963 Restricted cash

38,369

31,930

4,945 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

32,790

43,538

6,743 Amounts due from related parties

305

1,047

162 Asset held for sale

-

91,034

14,099 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

138,353

160,914

24,922 Total current assets

536,253

592,281

91,731 Time deposits-non current

-

120

19 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts-non current

192

146

23 Property and equipment, net

464,490

316,667

49,045 Intangible assets, net

13,444

11,548

1,789 Goodwill

52,782

52,782

8,176 Right-of-use assets

586,451

566,617

87,758 Long-term investments, net

67,592

67,580

10,467 Deferred income tax assets

142,220

167,242

25,902 Other non-current assets, net

95,825

90,976

14,092 Total assets

1,959,249

1,865,959

289,002













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term bank loans

10,710

-

- Accounts payable

10,293

8,572

1,328 Amounts due to related parties

180

96

15 Operating lease liabilities-current

199,083

230,230

35,658 Income taxes payable

76,817

81,560

12,632 Deferred revenue-current

1,980,138

2,046,359

316,941 Advance received for disposal of property

-

46,000

7,124 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

391,904

417,984

64,738 Total current liabilities

2,669,125

2,830,801

438,436 Deferred revenue-non current

18,060

16,761

2,596 Operating lease liabilities-non current

406,251

336,598

52,132 Other non-current liabilities

5,082

4,927

763 Total liabilities

3,098,518

3,189,087

493,927 Commitments and contingencies

-

-

- Shareholders' equity:











Class A ordinary shares

349

354

55 Class B ordinary shares

74

75

12 Treasury stock

(459,815)

(459,815)

(71,216) Additional paid-in capital

1,324,161

1,338,981

207,382 Accumulated other comprehensive income

49,120

50,145

7,766 Accumulated deficit

(2,045,891)

(2,246,337)

(347,913) Total deficit attributable to the shareholders of Tarena

International, Inc.

(1,132,002)

(1,316,597)

(203,914) Non-controlling interest

(7,267)

(6,531)

(1,011) Total liabilities and equity

1,959,249

1,865,959

289,002

















TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share data and per share data)





For the Three Months Ended June 30

For the Six Months Ended June 30



2020

(Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

























Net revenues

331,833

582,258

90,180

626,826

1,116,044

172,853 Cost of revenues(a)

(237,167)

(287,878)

(44,587)

(504,526)

(571,722)

(88,548) Gross profit

94,666

294,380

45,593

122,300

544,322

84,305 Selling and marketing expenses(a)

(206,254)

(218,876)

(33,900)

(443,784)

(432,632)

(67,006) General and administrative

expenses(a)

(151,585)

(142,820)

(22,120)

(292,224)

(286,012)

(44,298) Research and development

expenses(a)

(31,681)

(23,415)

(3,627)

(50,963)

(45,882)

(7,106) Operating loss

(294,854)

(90,731)

(14,054)

(664,671)

(220,204)

(34,105) Interest income (expense)

(586)

600

93

(2,063)

1,189

184 Other income

85

768

119

307

1,111

172 Foreign exchange gains (loss)

(642)

410

64

1,649

(279)

(43) Loss before income taxes

(295,997)

(88,953)

(13,778)

(664,778)

(218,183)

(33,792) Income tax benefit

28,444

12,283

1,902

52,172

19,634

3,041 Net loss

(267,553)

(76,670)

(11,876)

(612,606)

(198,549)

(30,751) Less: Net loss (profit) attributable

to non-controlling interests

1,216

(1,776)

(275)

3,148

(737)

(114) Net loss attributable to Class A

and Class B ordinary

shareholders

(266,337)

(78,446)

(12,151)

(609,458)

(199,286)

(30,865)

























Net loss per Class A and Class B

ordinary share:























Basic and diluted

(4.92)

(1.39)

(0.22)

(11.29)

(3.56)

(0.55) Weighted average number of

Class A and Class B ordinary

shares outstanding:























Basic and diluted

54,123,107

56,257,188

56,257,188

54,004,236

55,965,711

55,965,711

























Net loss

(267,553)

(76,670)

(11,876)

(612,606)

(198,549)

(30,751) Other comprehensive income























Foreign currency translation

adjustment, net of nil income

taxes

130

938

145

199

1,025

159 Comprehensive loss

(267,423)

(75,732)

(11,731)

(612,407)

(197,524)

(30,592)



















































Notes: (a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:























































For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

























Cost of revenues

138

185

29

242

370

57 Selling and marketing expenses

575

945

146

1,038

1,978

306 General and administrative expenses

7,810

2,641

409

13,718

7,951

1,231 Research and development expenses

3,602

356

55

6,298

736

114

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except share data and per share data)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

(Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

2021

(Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

























GAAP Cost of revenues

237,167

287,878

44,587

504,526

571,722

88,548 Share-based compensation expense in

cost of revenues

138

185

29

242

370

57 Non-GAAP Cost of revenues

237,029

287,693

44,558

504,284

571,352

88,491

























GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

206,254

218,876

33,900

443,784

432,632

67,006 Share-based compensation expense in

selling and marketing expenses

575

945

146

1,038

1,978

306 Non-GAAP Selling and marketing

expenses

205,679

217,931

33,754

442,746

430,654

66,700

























GAAP General and administrative

expenses

151,585

142,820

22,120

292,224

286,012

44,298 Share-based compensation expense in

general and administrative expenses

7,810

2,641

409

13,718

7,951

1,231 Non-GAAP General and

administrative expenses

143,775

140,179

21,711

278,506

278,061

43,067

























GAAP Research and development

expenses

31,681

23,415

3,627

50,963

45,882

7,106 Share-based compensation expense in

research and development expenses

3,602

356

55

6,298

736

114 Non-GAAP Research and

development expenses

28,079

23,059

3,572

44,665

45,146

6,992

























Operating loss

(294,854)

(90,731)

(14,054)

(664,671)

(220,204)

(34,105) Share-based compensation expenses

12,125

4,127

639

21,296

11,035

1,708 Non-GAAP Operating loss

(282,729)

(86,604)

(13,415)

(643,375)

(209,169)

(32,397)

























Net loss

(267,553)

(76,670)

(11,876)

(612,606)

(198,549)

(30,751) Share-based compensation expenses

12,125

4,127

639

21,296

11,035

1,708 Non-GAAP Net loss

(255,428)

(72,543)

(11,237)

(591,310)

(187,514)

(29,043) Less: Net loss (profit) attributable to

non-controlling interests

(1,216)

1,776

275

(3,148)

737

114 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

Class A and Class B ordinary

shareholders

(254,212)

(74,319)

(11,512)

(588,162)

(188,251)

(29,157) Non-GAAP net loss per Class A and

Class B ordinary share(a)























Basic and diluted

(4.70)

(1.32)

(0.20)

(10.89)

(3.36)

(0.52) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding used in calculating

Non-GAAP net loss per Class A and

Class B ordinary share(a)























Basic and diluted

54,123,107

56,257,188

56,257,188

54,004,236

55,965,711

55,965,711