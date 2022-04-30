Tarrytown TX Cosmetic Dental Veneer/Crown Custom Smile Makeover Service Expanded

—

With this expansion to cater to Tarrytown patients, Westlake Hills Dental Arts underlines its commitment to being the preferred dental practice in Greater Austin, TX.. Its mission is to provide clients with aesthetically pleasing and functional dental restorations by combining science, technology, and creativity.

More details are available at https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/cosmetic-dentistry.html

Westlake Hills Dental Arts collaborates with each client to develop a custom-made smile makeover treatment plan suited to their unique appearance, lifestyle, needs, and budget. The alignment, symmetry, condition, size, form, and color of a patient’s teeth are taken into consideration while developing this plan. With the expanded service, anyone in Tarrytown, Austin, Texas, and the surrounding cities can achieve their smile goals.

A smile makeover treatment plan at Westlake Hills Dental Arts is a mix of cosmetic and restorative dental procedures intended to fix dental flaws and improve the health and appearance of a patient’s teeth and gums.

A consultation with the cosmetic dentist at Westlake Hills Dental Arts is the first step in the smile makeover procedure. The proceeding treatment plan is then tailored to the client’s specific needs, whether they need dental implants to replace a few missing teeth or veneers to augment the rest of their teeth. The Tarrytown dental practice also offers metal-free restorations to fix worn-down teeth and professional whitening treatments to remove tough stains.

The benefits of the smile makeover procedure include enhanced dental function, better oral health, improved self-confidence, and restored bite force. The recently expanded service is in line with Westlake Hills Dental Arts’ mission to provide clients with top-tier dentistry delivered by a competent team that ensures that their procedures are as simple and stress-free as possible.

About Westlake Hills Dental Arts near Tarrytown, TX https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dental-veneers-westlake-hills-austin-144500658.html

Dr. Rebecca Long, a dentist with over a decade of experience is the principal dentist at Westlake Hills Dental Arts. She holds a dental doctorate from the Chicago College of Dentistry at the University of Illinois and is supported by a team of dental hygienists.

A satisfied client said: “I had some cosmetic dentistry and a lot of maintenance dentistry done here. My teeth are still great six years later; not too white, not too black, and many other dentists have commented that the dental work is flawless.”

Visit https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/veneers.html for more information.

