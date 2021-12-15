TaskUs Announces Expansions in Asia and Europe

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, today announced expansion plans in three new countries: Malaysia, Poland, and Romania.



TaskUs has seen exponential year-over-year growth since 2008. From five employees in a one-room office in Manila to now over 35,600 employees across more than 20 sites in eight different countries, TaskUs continues its growth in Asia and Europe.

TaskUs has chosen Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for its Southeast Asian expansion because of the capital’s world-class tech infrastructure, multilingual labor force, and work-and-play environment. Similarly, both Łódź, Poland’s third largest city, and Iași, Romania’s second largest city, boast dynamic, vibrant cultures and highly educated, bilingual talent pools.

Already operating in technology and education hubs globally including the United States, Taiwan, and India, TaskUs recognizes that these locations offer the excellent quality of life that TaskUs supports for its employees, resulting in the exceptional quality of service it offers to its clients.

“Our vision is to make a positive impact on the best brands in the world, the people we connect with, and our global communities,” said Bryce Maddock, TaskUs CEO and Co-Founder. “This growth allows Us to share our Ridiculously Good culture with more people across the globe, contribute to economic development, and redefine the outsourcing industry.”

Operations in these new locations are expected to start within the first half of 2022. Teammates will begin their journey from the safety and comfort of their homes via TaskUs’s Work@Home model Cirrus or in temporary office hubs while the company builds state-of-the art facilities that it is known for.

TaskUs has a reputation for being a leader in providing the best experience, benefits, learning and career development opportunities, and programs for its employees. It has a best-in-class Wellness & Resiliency team, solely focused on caring for employees’ overall well-being. The company also recently launched its global Tuition Fee and Professional Development Reimbursement Program, which supports employees furthering their education, and The Academy, which offers certification and mentorship for employees taking the next step in their careers.

TaskUs has been consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in the world, with recognitions from the Business Intelligence Group, Stevies Awards, Comparably, and Investors in People, among others.

