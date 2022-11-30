Taste the Quality in Choi Gang Food’s Popular Seaweed Products

Choi Gang Food is a South Korean manufacturer founded in 2014 that produces high-quality, safe products for everyone. As part of the founder’s philosophy, the company values bringing such tasty and beloved products that everyone can enjoy.

Choi Gang Food is a South Korean manufacturer founded in 2014 that produces high-quality, safe products for everyone. As part of the founder’s philosophy, the company values bringing such tasty and beloved products that everyone can enjoy. They are the leading manufacturer of seaweed which is a favored ingredient in snacks and meals in both South Korea and many other countries. Seaweed is known to have many health benefits that provide nutrition and prevention for hypertension, but also has 10 times as much fiber as cabbage and 30 times more than a tangerine. Choi Gang Food researches and produces its products using seaweed that are specifically grown in South Korea’s West Sea Clean Zone to prepare nutritious cuisine for families.



To keep their taste and customer expectations in check, Choi Gang Food discovered the ideal cooking method for their seaweed to maintain the flavor and preserve the nutrients of the ocean. The method requires the seaweed to be initially grilled at a low temperature, then it is seasoned with sesame oil, canola oil, and healthy bamboo salts to be grilled for a second time. This double grilling method brings out the unique flavor of the seaweed from Choi Gang Food and enhances its flavor and crispiness. Additionally, the company has further placed quality checks through fully set up mechanized manufacturing facilities that were created to guarantee that all finished products maintain their excellent quality so they can be enjoyed by everyone without the concern for any compromise in freshness. Certain quality checks include using silver foil metal detectors and x-rays to ensure that dangerous substances do not get inside any of their packages.





As of right now, Choi Gang Food exports to 15 countries including the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Their goal is to produce and export products that connect to the people’s different taste buds of each country. The company provides other varieties in flavor alongside the traditional sesame oil flavor such as olive oil, honey butter, teriyaki, bulgogi, wasabi, and hot & spicy chicken to satisfy this wide reach and the demand for variations. As they continue to expand, they use various methods for product research and development. They continue their intensive investments and expansions by acquiring numerous international export capabilities to keep their research and development ongoing in foreign countries.



