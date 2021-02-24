Taste the World with 7-Eleven’s Latest Additions to its Very Own 7-SELECT Ready-to-Eat Range. First Stop, Southeast Asia!

Launching island-wide on 3 March - you’ll be spoilt for choice as we introduce our exclusive Southeast Asian inspired noodle dishes and many more quick and easy meals that’ll hit the spot.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 February 2021 - We all know how it feels for hunger to strike anytime and anywhere! To combat those cravings, 7-Eleven has developed and expanded on its innovative 7-SELECT own brand range of meal and snack solutions. Let 7-Eleven take you on a journey around the region with its latest additions to its ready-to-eat menu, inspired by some Southeast Asian classics. Check out these new culinary creations (halal-certified too!) available at 7-Eleven stores island-wide from 3 March. You now know where to go if hunger hits at midnight!





Seriously Sedap: Southeast Asian delights to tickle your taste buds

Here's a delicious duo that will be sure to cure any noodle cravings, day or night. First up, a signature dish from Malaysia - 7-SELECT Sarawak Style Kolo Mee. We've reinvented this classic, using chicken instead of pork, to come up with this halal certified version. The dish boasts tender, yet firm springy egg noodles coated in fragrant shallot oil, a generous serving of minced chicken and chicken char siew marinated in a special in-house blend of herbs and spices to give you that authentic sweet and smoky flavour. All of this is topped off with crispy fried shallots, choy sum and chilli for a spicy kick.

Our second exciting addition to our grab-and-go menu is our 7-SELECT Indonesian Style Noodles with Fried Chicken. Perfectly cooked noodles accompany fried chicken cubes in a balado sauce, a spicy sambal made using chillies, garlic and onion. This delicious dish also comes with an assortment of vegetables including choy sum, cabbage and carrots on the side.

Both items are launching in 7-Eleven on 3 March. From 3- 30 March 2021, get these items at just $3.60 (U.P. $3.90)!

Brand-new additions to the 7-SELECT RTE menu perfect for those on-the-go!

We're rolling out two more quick, easy and mouth-watering snack options. Try our new 7-SELECT Chicken Gyoza with juicy minced chicken on the inside yet crispy golden brown on the outside. These pan-fried dumplings make for the ideal snack or side dish and are available at just $3 (U.P. $3.20) from 3 -- 30 March.

Sometimes, a simple sandwich just hits the spot. Our brand-new 7-SELECT Ham and Omelette Sandwich launching on 10 March is made using tender chicken ham and fluffy egg omelette. We've also added extra vegetables including onion, bell peppers and lettuce to give some added crunch, making it the perfect breakfast bite or tea-time snack. Enjoy one for just $2.90 (U.P. $3.20) from 10 -- 30 March!

