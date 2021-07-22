Tata Communications IZO Financial Cloud: A purpose-built community cloud for banking, financial and fintech enterprises discussed with tech leaders





INDIA, Jul 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, an established technology such as the cloud is driving global corporate development and expansion. To stay competitive, organisations are investing in both private and numerous public cloud systems.Speaking at the Big BFSI Future Tech Show - India, Sridhar S, Vice President, Managed Services - Cloud, Hosting & Security, Tata Communications Ltd discussed the current landscape of the Indian BFSI sector and how it has got accentuated in this current pandemic situation. He also spoke about the change in way of doing business in the new normal in the BFSI industry, and technology that the banks should implement to create a robust core for the business. In his insightful session, he introduced the audience to the TATA Communications secured platform to host BFSI workloads known as IZO Financial Cloud.In his tech talk, he stated, "AI, ML is being very easily used these days, but the impact that it can create with the newer technology utilization in customer management is immense. It is going to make customer understanding a lot better and it is going to enable banking companies to provide far more focused service to customers. A very well-orchestrated open banking platform which is API-driven is an extremely important enabler for the future of banking operations."Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and MHS at Tata Communications was part of a panel on the topic 'Cloud Banking: Cloud & Data Centers Take Center Stage' where the panellist discussed the best cloud deployment model for BFSI in terms of Public or Hybrid or Multi-Cloud, the challenges faced when moving into the cloud and the future off data centres and cloud and much more.The panellists who joined him in the session included Shiju Rawther - Chief Information & Technology Officer, CARE Ratings Limited; Kirti Patil - Joint President & CTO, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd.; Amit Saxena - Global Dy. CTO, SBI; Dr Suresh A Shan - Head, Innovation & Future Technologies Business Information Technology Solutions (BITS), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited and Murari Sridharan - CTO, Bankbazaar."Tata Communication's ability to implement Hybrid and Multi-cloud solutions, underpinned by their global network infrastructure and guarded by their security solutions, enables them to provide companies with a seamless Cloud transition path," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants could also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.About IZO Financial Cloud.IZO Financial Cloud is a secure and scalable managed community cloud. It's purpose-built with BFSI institutions in mind and designed to support the evolution of next-generation banking services - all from a foundation that's absolutely resilient and conformant. Founded on a high-performing, private cloud platform, IZO Financial Cloud ensures business continuity and the smooth transition of legacy workloads, as well as supporting the easy development and fast deployment of new technologies and app modernisation. It offers all-round assurance, embedded security and visibility across your entire estate via integrated and unified controls, making it easy to stay compliant.About TATA Communications LimitedTata Communications Limited is a digital ecosystem enabler that powers today's fast-growing digital economy. With its solutions-orientated approach, proven managed service capabilities and cutting-edge infrastructure, Tata Communications Limited drives the next level of intelligence powered by cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration, security and network services.Tata Communications Limited is committed to enabling Industry leaders in this New World of Communications, with our unique promise of delivering secure connected digital experiences.About Big BFSI Future Tech ShowBig BFSI Future Tech Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for tech leaders who are looking to explore and adopt new-age future-tech within their organization.The show is virtually hosting tech leaders from across India, who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their operations and services.