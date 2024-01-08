Tax Network USA Announces Braces for IRS’s Massive Collection Letter Campaign in the First Week of 2024

Tax Network USA is a full-service tax resolution firm specializing in IRS and State tax solutions. The company expressed readiness to help clients and announced plans for expansion to ensure all American taxpayers have access to reliable tax consulting assistance.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced its official tax brackets for 2024 in November last year and is planning to launch one of the largest collection campaigns to date. Some consider it a sequel to last year’s “special reminder letter” campaign; in reality, it is a continuation of IRS’s efforts to tackle the issue of outstanding tax debts across the nation on an incomparably larger scale relative to previous years.

After celebrating the New Year’s Eve millions of Americans are now pulling financial worries from under the rug. Tax Network USA, the leading full-service tax resolution company, extends its services to taxpayers seeking a concrete solution to all tax-related problems.

Joshua Wesley Hanna, Vice President of Tax Network USA, emphasized that tax resolution firm is on a mission to help taxpayers weather the storm of notices and letters by the Internal Revenue Service, which is brewing up at a rapid pace.

The letters have been sent, and many Americans have already received a notice of outstanding debt as early as the New Year’s Day. This is a pressing issue for millions of taxpayers since deadlines started sooner than expected.

To prevent an avalanche of steep loans and bad decisions, Tax Network USA’s Vice President Joshua stated that the company is readily and able to provide American taxpayers dependable tax relief services and support while officially announcing drastic plans for scaling and growth to ensure consistent results and availability of services to everyone.

“We simply need to be able to handle an expansion in collections within the IRS like never before,” Joshua said.

From tax planning and preparation to consulting and beyond, Tax Network USA Inc. has been supporting American taxpayers since 2009. Headquartered in Encino, California, this firm continues to help its clients by providing round-the-clock support, free consultations, and a barrage of free-to-use tax calculation tools on its official website.

As Joshua underscored, the most vulnerable taxpayers are those who had no information that IRS will launch its largest campaign to date so early, and those who might have miscalculated their back taxes.

The company issued an advisory note to all American taxpayers to be extremely careful when dealing with the International Revenue Service and their tax reminder letters/notices. The process of dealing with back taxes, especially when considerable amounts of money are owed, is laden with risks and is best addressed with the help of a tax professional.

Understanding the gravity of consequences the IRS’s recent campaign can have on innumerable taxpayers, Tax Network USA has already taken the necessary steps to ensure help is available wherever needed. The firm now boasts an expanded roster of industry specialists, boasting decades of combined experience and a shared commitment to assisting Americans in settling tax debts as efficiently as possible.

Vice President of Tax Network USA Inc. Joshua continued, underscoring that preserving the rights of American taxpayers is the company’s main goal, stating:

“Of all three-letter agencies in our nation, not one burdens the American people more than the IRS. Any special deals to collect back taxes are likely to have a catch to them. Therefore, it’s always wise to have a licensed tax attorney guide you through the process and preserve your rights when making deals with them,” Joshua concluded.

Tax Network USA is well-equipped with industry leading expert tax consultants and attorneys, insights, experience, and technology to fully address the ongoing IRS campaign, encouraging taxpayers to reach out for help as soon as their back tax notices arrive. Abiding by its motto “Reduce, Settle, Resolve”, the firm highlights that experts can help trivialize complex tax cases or at least mitigate financial risks tied to IRS letters.

More information about Tax Network USA is available on the company’s official website.



