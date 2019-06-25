'Tax us more': US billionaires

In this file photo taken on January 24, 2019 Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist George Soros delivers a speech on the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, eastern Switzerland.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

NEW YORK - "Tax us more!" was the message on Monday from about 20 super-wealthy Americans who urged presidential candidates to back higher taxes on the wealthiest to confront climate change and other priorities.

"America has a moral, ethical and economic responsibility to tax our wealth more," said the group, which included George Soros, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, descendants of Walt Disney and the owners of the Hyatt hotel chain.

"A wealth tax could help address the climate crisis, improve the economy, improve health outcomes, fairly create opportunity, and strengthen our democratic freedoms. Instituting a wealth tax is in the interest of our republic."

Signers pointed out that fellow billionaire Warren Buffett has said he is taxed at a lower rate than his secretary.

The letter alluded to support among Democratic presidential candidates for higher taxes on the super-wealthy, including Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke.

But the letter noted broad bipartisan support for taxing the super-wealthy, saying "some ideas are too important for America to be part of only a few candidates' platforms."

It praised a proposal by Senator Elizabeth Warren that would lift taxes on those with more than US$50 million (S$68 million) in taxes, a measure expected to affect the 75,000 wealthiest families.

The letter was signed by 18 people representing 11 families, plus one anonymous person. Many in the group have been associated with progressive initiatives on issues such as climate change and the growing wealth gap.

Of about 40 countries, the United States is the sixth highest in terms of wealth concentration, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Taxing the super-wealthy "would slow the growing concentration of wealth that undermines the stability and integrity of our republic," the letter said.

"Today, major policies seldom come to pass without the prior support of wealthy elites or other wealthy interests. Division and dissatisfaction are exacerbated by inequality, leading to higher levels of distrust in democratic institutions-and worse."

More about

Tax United States of America Billionaires/Millionaires
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
Photographer so engrossed in shooting Karen Mok, he falls into the sea
Photographer so engrossed in shooting Karen Mok, he falls into the sea
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Booking.com suspends apartment after hidden camera claims, refunds customer
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Bangladesh &#039;Tree Man&#039; wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Bangladesh 'Tree Man' wants hands amputated to relieve pain
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas
Where are teachers paid the most &amp; the least compared to other professions in Asia?
Where are teachers paid the most & the least compared to other professions in Asia?
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof

SERVICES