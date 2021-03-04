Taylor's is Malaysia's Top Private University for Business and Hospitality

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University retains its Top 20 in the world position for third year in a row in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021. Ranked 17 in the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject, it is the highest Malaysian institution in the latest subject rankings, signalling its position as one of the most globally influential institutions in the subject alongside Ecole Hotellerie de Lausanne, Switzerland, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, USA and Netherlands' Hotel School de Hague.



The university's radical curriculum reforms have borne fruit as 99 per cent of Taylor's graduates have been employed within six months upon graduation.

The university also maintains its top private business school position in Malaysia. Notably, the institution jumped over 50 ranks to break into the top 150 universities in the world for the Business and Management subject, maintaining its top private business school position in Malaysia, coming in second nationally, right behind Malaysia's top public university.

Taylor's University Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Michael Driscoll, believes that the university's strategy of curriculum innovation and nimble response to the evolving education landscape has ensured its consistent success in this area.

"We recognise that the pandemic has changed the playing field for universities and its graduates very rapidly, and Taylor's University has pivoted quickly to provide innovative borderless learning experiences and equip students with the knowledge, tools, life skills and networks to ensure our graduates are work-ready when they step out," he said.

"Radical reforms to our curriculum that ensure students gain an entrepreneurship mindset and interdisciplinary exposure are bearing fruit – 99% of our graduates are employed within 6 months in 2020, according to the Malaysian Ministry of Higher Education Tracer Study."

"Our extensive collaborations with industry and employer partners, both locally and internationally, signal a trust in the university and their willingness to invest in the capability of our graduates."

Today, the university is the top private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia and ranked 89 in Asia according to the QS World University Rankings 2021 and QS Asia University Rankings 2021 respectively. The institution also broke into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021, making it the only Malaysian private university to be ranked in the top 50.