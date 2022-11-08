Taylor's University is now Asia's Top 50

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University continues to accelerate its vision of being the best Malaysian private university in Asia exemplified by yet another sterling achievement in the recent QS Asia University Rankings 2023.



Taylor's University is the only private university in Southeast Asia in the Top 50

The institution improved its performance by moving from 53 in the previous year to 49, making it the only private university in Southeast Asia to break into Top 50 of Asia's best universities list.

The university saw growth in eight indicators scores including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Paper, Paper per Faculty, International Student, Inbound Exchange Students and Outbound Exchange Students.

Taylor's University Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Michael Driscoll said that the rise in rankings for Taylor's is exceptionally gratifying especially given the increased level of competition locally and globally.

He said that the recent achievement in the QS Asia University Ranking 2023 is a watershed moment for the university as it is a testament to the quality of the university's academic programmes and learning delivery as well as the calibre of the institution's faculty members and students.

"Taylor's rise in the QS Rankings demonstrates our commitment in driving our long-term goal of pursuing balanced excellence in education. These achievements set a strong foundation for us to attract the best students and staff, collaborate with the best partners globally, and produce quality graduates," said Professor Michael.

He added that as part of the institution's aspirations for long-term global prominence, Taylor's University is also committed to continue pushing for pedagogical innovation and adaptation to provide new perspective and approaches to higher education.

"Over the years, we have prioritised curriculum reform aligned with the needs of the everchanging social and economic development of the world. As we quickly grew into being one of the most reputable higher education institutions in Asia, our graduates are able to leverage on our reputation and network to grow their careers in the region. Through Taylor's online postgraduate programmes, the institution aims to empower working adults with busy schedules with the flexibility of studying anytime, anywhere and at their own pace."

Taylor's is offering its 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes in the fields of Business, Computing, Education and Hospitality. To find out more about the programmes, visit https://bit.ly/TaylorsOLProgramme.