Taylor's University ranks 16th in the world for Hospitality and Leisure Management, retains top private Southeast Asian university position for Business and Management

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University ranked 16th in the world for the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, defending its position as the highest-ranked Malaysian university in the world for the fifth time in a row.



Taylor’s University ranked 16th in the world for the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject and 97th for Business and Management Studies in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

This places the institution alongside institutions renowned in the hospitality sector such as Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland, University of Nevada Las Vegas, as well as Swiss Hotel Management School, Switzerland.

The university also broke into Top 100 in the world to rank #97 for Business and Management Studies, making it the top private business school in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

"Our constantly evolving pedagogical approaches and curriculum is evidence that the university is forward-looking. We strive to anticipate the needs of graduates in meeting the demand for highly skilled human capital."

"The rankings is an assurance that our Faculties are creating an impact, both in academia and in the industry, through our purpose-driven learning and research," said Taylor's University Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Michael Driscoll.

The latest rankings comes on the back of Taylor's University's sterling performance in QS Asia University Rankings 2022 where it ranked 53 in Asia, as well as positive trends in the recent QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 and the QS World University Rankings 2022 that saw the university maintain its position as the top private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, placing it at the top 1.1% among the most influential institutions globally. Taylor's is also one of few Asian universities awarded the QS 5 Stars rating for Online Learning. The award is testament to the institution's direction in its teaching and learning approach, where e-learning has taken centre-stage.

Notably, the university has also ranked highly in several other subjects globally, including:

Broad Subjects:

Arts and Humanities: 363

Social Sciences and Management: 138

Narrow Subjects: