Taylor's University ranks 53 in Asia; emerges as top Malaysian private university

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University is now ranked 53 in Asia according to the QS Asia University Rankings 2022, leaping 36 places from the previous year, and cementing its position as Malaysia's top private university.



The institution has recorded a jump of more than 140 ranks since 2016 to achieve its meteoric rise, on the back of positive trends in the recent QS Graduate Employment Rankings 2022 and the QS World University Rankings 2022 that saw the university maintain its position as the leading private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia and placing it at the top 1.1% of the most influential institutions globally.

This recent results show significant improvement in the International Research Network and Citations Per Paper indicators, as well as Academic Reputation. Notably, the university ranks 12th in Asia for the International Students indicator, with nearly 4000 international students from 89 countries, such as China, Indonesia, Mauritius and Korea.

"We have far exceeded our initial target of breaking into the top 100 in Asia by 2022, and I believe this is an affirmation that strategic foresight in curriculum and culture transformation is essential for education institutions to thrive in this era," said Taylor's University Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Michael Driscoll.

"Despite its relatively young age, Taylor's has proved its adaptability even in challenging times to produce meaningful research as well as foster strong industry networks and a conducive ecosystem that ensures our graduates are equipped with the necessary intellectual, practical and creative intelligences."

Additionally, the university retained its Top 20 world ranking in the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 earlier this year – making it the only university in Malaysia, and Southeast Asia, to be in the Top 20 ranking. The same rankings also indicated that the Taylor's Business School is the top private business school in Malaysia for Business and Management Studies.

Taylor's is also one of few Asian universities awarded the QS 5 Stars rating for Online Learning. The award is testament to the institution's direction in its teaching and learning approach, where e-learning has taken centre-stage. The unprecedented pandemic has accelerated the university's latest approach in its new Taylor's Curriculum Framework and curating a Taylor'sphere ecosystem, developed to hone multiple intelligences and encourage multidisciplinary learning.