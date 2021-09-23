Taylor's University remains Malaysia's top private university in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University retains its position as Malaysia's leading private university in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022, ranking 16th in the world for the Graduate Employment Rate indicator.



This places Taylor's alongside internationally renowned universities such as Cardiff University, Lancaster University, the University of Notre Dame and Université de Montréal.

This year has seen a string of achievements for Taylor's. The institution continued its reign as the leading private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia by leaping 47 spots to rank 332 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2022, placing it at the top 1.1% amongst the most influential institutions globally.

"The results of the QS survey show that we have made great strides in the Employer Reputation and Employer Partnerships indicators, which demonstrates the trust that our industry partners place in us, and a testament to the quality of our graduates," said Taylor's University Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Michael Driscoll.

"Taylor's University strives to ensure our graduates are equipped with the intellectual, practical and creative intelligences necessary to navigate an increasingly volatile world, set against a backdrop of high graduate unemployment.

"With the MOHE Graduate Tracer Study indicating that more than 40,000 Malaysian graduates were unable to secure jobs in 2020, Taylor's University has stepped up to the plate with innovative curriculum reforms and an emphasis on entrepreneurial and lifelong learning skills. Despite a pandemic, our efforts have resulted in a 99% graduate employment rate for the university's graduates, based on survey results in that same tracer study," he said.

Additionally, the university retained its Top 20 world ranking in the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 earlier this year – making it the only university in Malaysia, and Southeast Asia, to be in the Top 20 ranking. The same rankings also indicated that the Taylor's Business School is the top private business school in Malaysia.

Taylor's is also one of few Asian universities awarded the QS 5 Stars rating for Online Learning. The award is testament to the institution's direction in its teaching and learning approach, where e-learning has taken centrestage. The current unprecedented pandemic has accelerated the university's latest approach in its new Taylor's Curriculum Framework and curating a Taylor'sphere ecosystem, developed to hone multiple intelligences and encourage multidisciplinary learning.