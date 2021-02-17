TCEB Debuts 'Thailand MICE Virtual Expo' - Connecting Thai MICE Entrepreneurs with the Global Market

BANGKOK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) (TCEB) will organise 'Thailand MICE Virtual Expo' - the country's first virtual event dedicated to MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) - from February 24-25 to create opportunities for Thai MICE entrepreneurs to connect with potential buyers worldwide and showcase Thailand through webinars and workshops.



Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) (TCEB)

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of TCEB, said the 'Thailand MICE Virtual Expo' is the country's first virtual event aimed at promoting Thailand's MICE industry. The objectives are to maintain Thailand's global competitiveness in MICE and to help Thai entrepreneurs leverage technology to engage with buyers and industry colleagues worldwide in spite of travel restrictions.

Mr Chiruit said: "Despite the suspension of international flights at the moment, we as an industry must not stay still. We must find new ways to enable Thai MICE entrepreneurs to remain connected with their overseas partners and customers, showcase new products and prepare for future business. 'Thailand MICE Virtual Expo' will allow us to do that and give a timely update on Thailand's MICE outlook. This outreach to our overseas network is essential for marketing and confidence-building. While the business matching sessions are open to only sellers and buyers, all participants are welcome to attend online panel discussions and webinars, where a distinguished panel of industry experts will share their insights on future business opportunities. 'Thailand MICE Virtual Expo' is expected to attract no less than 3,000 participants from around the world: 80% from Asia-Pacific and 20% from Europe and the United States. It is also expected to help Thailand achieve the target of THB 64,000 million in MICE revenue this year."

'Thailand MICE Virtual Expo' will be a full-fledged trade event. It will consist of a virtual exhibition of 30 booths by Thai exhibitors, 2 Online Panel Discussions and 6 Webinars featuring thought leaders from MICE and other strategic industries of Thailand, and 8 Online Workshops on Thai Culture. All in all, the virtual event is a platform to strengthen Thailand's brand image and communicate the value and desirability of Thailand as MICE destination.

Business matching will take place across 30 virtual booths representing venue operators, DMCs, organisers and startups from throughout Thailand. All of them are supported by TCEB in recognition of their specialist capabilities and participation in previous TCEB projects such as Thailand MICE Venue Standards (TMVS), Thai MICE Connect, and Thailand's MICE Startup. These exhibitors are leading service providers who are well positioned to meet the needs of overseas buyers and contribute to the future of Thailand's MICE economy.

The Online Workshops on Thai Culture will present activities based on renowned Thai culture, such as: Thai Food demonstration by famed MasterChef Thailand contestant, Mr. Bank Jetasanond; Thai boxing by world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus; Thai puppets and facemask painting by Master Nimit Pipitkul; and traditional Thai massage from the celebrated Wat Pho massage school.

A highlight for all attendees is the series of Online Panel Discussions and Webinars featuring leaders from various business sectors who will share their insights on MICE, digital technology, health and wellness, logistics, sustainability, agriculture and biotech, and hospitality. Some of the topics are:

"Thai Food Industry: New Norm MICE Business" by Mr. Somdet Susomboon, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce;

"How Thailand Can Thrive in the New Normal" by Chairat Panthuraamphorn, M.D., Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Samitivej Hospital Group and BNH Hospital;

"Connecting with an Easier Life" by Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, President of True Digital Park, and Mr. Parote Denskoon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZipEvent;

"Logistics in Thailand : It Really Matters" by Mr. Dave Liu , Director - Business Operations, Kerry Express ( Thailand ) Public Company Limited;

: It Really Matters" by Mr. , Director - Business Operations, ( ) Public Company Limited; "Driving the Event & MICE Industry in Thailand : Perspective & Practice" by Ms. Jeannie Techasiriwan , Special Events Deputy Director, Business Relations Department, Amway ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd., Mr. Boonperm Intanapasat, President of Thailand International Events and Festivals Trade Association, and Mr. Heiko M. Stutzinger , Managing Director, VNU Asia Pacific Co., Ltd;

: Perspective & Practice" by Ms. , Special Events Deputy Director, Business Relations Department, Amway ( ) Co., Ltd., Mr. Boonperm Intanapasat, President of Thailand International Events and Festivals Trade Association, and Mr. , Managing Director, VNU Asia Pacific Co., Ltd; "Resetting Thailand's Hospitality for Future Business Events" by Ms. Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of Thai Hotels Association (THA)

These panel discussions and webinars will show how Thailand's public and private sectors are working together to strengthen the foundations of various industries in Thailand. Their vision and collaboration will inspire new confidence among overseas businesses to continue to invest in Thailand.

Several recent surveys have already affirmed Thailand's business potential. In January 2021, The Lowy Institute, an Australian research institute, ranked Thailand as the 4th most successful among the 98 countries it surveyed in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, U.S. News & World Report ranked Thailand at number 1 for the second consecutive year in its 'Best Countries to Start a Business' survey of 73 countries in 2020. A study of 17 emerging markets by Bloomberg News in December 2020 ranked Thailand at the top for having the best economic overview for 2021 based on 11 economic and financial indicators.

'Thailand MICE Virtual Expo' is organised under the theme 'The River of New Era', a concept inspired by the Chao Phraya River, Thailand's main artery for transportation that has connected the Kingdom with the outside world since ancient times. This virtual event hosted by TCEB will reflect the determination and dynamism of Thailand's MICE industry.

Wherever in the world you are, don't miss TCEB's first 'Thailand MICE Virtual Expo' from February 24-25, 2021. Pre-register now at: www.thailandmicevirtualexpo.com

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB - the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister - has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry - corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

