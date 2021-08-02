TCL Australia announces new high-end X Series Google TV range

Magic Camera and Google Duo combine TV and social experiences

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TV manufacturer and consumer electronics giant TCL has announced it will be releasing its X Series TVs, the X925 and X925 PRO, into the Australian market. Available in 65 and 75 inches, they will be one of the first TCL TV models to feature Google TV's ™ superior viewing experience.

"TCL Electronics continues to drive QLED and Mini LED technology forward by transforming televisions into smart home entertainment hubs," said Mark Zhang, TCL Electronics AU/NZ Managing Director.

The TCL 8K Mini LED TV X Series will combine TCL's industry-leading Mini LED 8K and QLED display technologies with Google's new entertainment offering, to help users discover and watch the content they love, in stunning definition, on the latest TCL screens.

Google TV's intuitive experience surfaces content recommendations across your multiple streaming services in one searchable interface.

"Users can even use their voice to ask Google to find movies and shows, answer questions, and control their smart home devices with via TCL's large 8K screens," Zhang explained.

Apart from Google TV, TCL's X Series is also equipped with a magnetic, wide-angle Magic Camera and Google Duo, a high quality video calling app. It is also pre-programmed with an assortment of gesture instructions, enabling users to interact with the TV by moving their hands rather than using the remote control or voice commands.

* Product appearance, functionalities and availabilities may differ between countries/regions. * Google Assistant is available in select languages, countries/regions. * Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google, Google Duo and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

