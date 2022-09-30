TCL, FIBA announce winners of 'Break & Believe'

China, Egypt, Greece, Turkey and Zimbabwe were presented with an award at the semi-finals of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leading intelligent technology company, is proud to announce the winners of 'Break & Believe', a global campaign conducted in partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) seeking to inspire schoolgirls to develop their self-confidence and unleash their potential through basketball around the world.

Since May, National Federations around the world took part in the 'Break & Believe' campaign by organizing local basketball events. By arranging an opportunity to meet and listen to current and former female players and coaches, young girls heard stories about how basketball and sport promote self-confidence and can help them overcome challenges in their lives.



TCL and FIBA launched the ‘Break & Believe’ campaign to inspire schoolgirls

An eight-person panel of judges comprising TCL and FIBA female executives selected the final winners from China, Egypt, Greece, Turkey and Zimbabwe as they best captured the spirit of the campaign through their submission videos. The videos are currently being highlighted at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney.

Each winning team will soon receive products including a TCL TV and a soundbar. Participants from all over the world will receive a certificate and a Women in Basketball photo book as a token of appreciation.

As a global partner of FIBA, TCL extended its support to FIBA's 'Her World, Her Rules' program (HWHR) this year and launched the 'Break & Believe' campaign. The HWHR program plays a crucial role in FIBA's 'Women in Basketball' strategic priority, and one of its goals is to increase female participation in the sport through various projects and initiatives.

Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL Technology, said, "At TCL, we strongly believe that those we inspire today will inspire us tomorrow. I am thrilled that we can help more girls take up sport, reach their full potential and show the results to a global audience through our technology solutions."

'Break & Believe' is part of #TCLforHer, TCL's flagship global CSR initiative focused on the empowerment and personal development of girls and women worldwide. To amplify #TCLforHer values and celebrate female communities, the #TCLforHer global advertising campaign is being broadcasted during the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022.

About TCL

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company with a mission to 'Inspire Greatness'. As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

About FIBA

FIBA (fiba.basketball) - the world governing body for basketball, is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).