TCL Launches Multiple New 5G CPE Products at Broadband World Forum 2022

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a pioneer in display technology and affordable, powerful connected experiences, unveils a new range of CPE devices at Broadband World Forum, including three latest generation 5G routers. TCL will also deliver the keynote address on the exhibition's final day on October 20th.

TCL is committed to providing users with safe, high-speed, reliable, and seamless mobile broadband connection services. As a leading global broadband provider, TCL works with more than 150 carriers worldwide to meet network connection demands for home, business, mobile and machine-to-machine (M2M).

"Our vision is to create seamless connections for everyone", commented Sharon Xiao, GM of the Smart Connected Device Business at TCL Communication. "By 2027[1], 5G subscriptions are forecast to reach 4.4 billion. TCL's long-term partnership with top-tier operators means we can offer high-quality 5G Mobile Broadband (MBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) products to clients and consumers and make our vision a reality."

TCL Ultra-fast 5G CPEs Offer Uncompromised Connectivity



TCL LINKHUB HH512



TCL LINKHUB HH512L

TCL LINKHUB 5G HH512 delivers ultra-fast 5G connectivity, with download speeds up to 3.47Gbps at sub-6GHz and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity up to 5.4Gbps. TCL LINKHUB 5G HH512 supports up to 192 connections to guarantee uncompromised home entertainment, IoT connections, video conference and remote learning experiences. Its elegant design blends perfectly into its surroundings to complement any home or office environment.

Another new 5G CPE, TCL LINKHUB 5G HH512L, also comes with ultra-fast 5G connectivity, with speeds of up to 3.47Gbps, NSA and SA network mode support. Compatible with the most advanced Wi-Fi 6E technology, it offers wireless speeds up to 3.6Gbps and provides less signal interference and lower latency for carriers, customers, and end users.

TCL 4.11Gbps 5G Mobile Wi-Fi Speeds Up Your Mobile Network



TCL LINKZONE MW513

Supporting 5G sub-6Ghz and mmWave and up to 4.11Gbps downlink speeds dual-band Wi-Fi 6E for up to 32 connections, TCL LINKZONE 5G MW513 delivers stable performance for remote working scenarios. The stylish, pocket-sized device also boasts 12-hour battery life.

Advanced 4G CPE Enriches Your Options



TCL LINKHUB HH132



TCL LINKHUB HH40L

The TCL LINKHUB HH132 4G CAT13/12 CPE provides fast internet connectivity with up to 600Mbps of downlink and up to 150Mbps of uplink speeds for up to 64 devices in a clean and sophisticated design. The router is ideal for live streaming and podcasting and optimized for homes and small offices.

The TCL LINKHUB HH40L 4G CAT4 CPE supports up to 150Mbps downlink and 50Mbps uplink, 32 Wi-Fi connections, and a backup battery that offers two hours working time and eight hours standby time, which is best suited for regular home network demands.

TCL implements responsible logistics and environmental design for its products, helping customers achieve a sustainable lifestyle. TCL is dedicated to delivering green products to customers through strict material selection, specific design lifecycle, reusing and recycling materials and ensuring supply-chain transparency and good working conditions.

For the sixth year in a row, TCL Communication received a Silver Rating from the EcoVadis Business Sustainability Ratings in 2022, adding to the long list of corporate responsibility awards. What's more, TCL reinforces its green commitments with the launch of #TCLGreen, a global initiative to amplify the significance of sustainability efforts.

Availability

TCL LINKHUB 5G HH512: available now in EMEA

TCL LINKHUB 5G HH512L: available in EMEA in Q4 2022

TCL LINKZONE 5G MW513: available in North America in Q4 2022

in Q4 2022 TCL LINKHUB HH132 4G CAT13/12 CPE: available in EMEA in Q4 2022

TCL LINKHUB HH40L 4G CAT4 CPE: available now in the Middle East and Africa

To learn more about TCL's 5G capabilities and existing 5G portfolio, and also for details on the products covered in this release, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/routers/business

