TCL Mini LED QLED TV Offers Unrivalled Gaming Experience For Gamers

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company brings video game fans an unrivalled experience with its latest Mini LED QLED TVs. As Official TV Partner for Call of Duty: Vanguard, the TCL X925, C825 and C728 combine Mini LED, QLED and up to 8K resolution with HDMI 2.1 to deliver stunning gameplay that puts video gaming fans in the centre of the action.

"TCL is dedicated to ensuring fans have the best possible gameplay and we're excited for gamers around the world to experience Call of Duty: Vanguard on a TCL TV. We design TCL's advanced display technologies for today's popular video games, and we aim to create the ultimate engaging and immersive experience," says Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

Combining Mini LED, QLED and up to 8K resolution with HDMI 2.1, the selected series of TCL TVs offer powerful and smooth imagery performance, to satisfy the most demanding players in– color, refresh rate, low latency, real-time transitions and clarity.

The advanced audio-visual technologies and support for next-generation features includes up to 120Hz high refresh rate dynamic compensation, reduced color trailing, blurring, and judder, plus Game Master mode that aggregates Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), to ensure the best possible gaming experience.

Mini LED and QLED TVs with up to 8K resolution bring next-gen games to life. The TCL displays also feature superior Dolby Vision® HDR for excellent contrast that enhances highlights, shadows, and silhouettes, to reveal incredible detail. Dolby Atmos® audio ensures gamers do not miss any sound effects thanks to 3D spatial sound.



TCL supports the gaming community and has worked with Call of Duty® in North America since 2018. As the Official TV Partner of Call of Duty: Vanguard, TCL will use key channels and touchpoints to show how its display technology and award-winning TVs bring gamers an immersive, unrivalled visual and audio gaming experience.

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.