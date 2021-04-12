TCL Spearheads Carbon Neutrality Efforts with Sustainability Initiatives

SHENZHEN, China, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leading intelligent technology company, today reiterated its commitment and determination to respond to climate change, achieve carbon neutrality and contribute to national green development goals with the release of the Group's 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") report. Furthermore, TCL is spearheading the effort to produce green products, conduct energy-saving and emission-reduction projects to advance the United Nation's ("UN") Sustainable Development Goals.

Chairman and CEO of TCL Li Dongsheng said, "TCL is carrying out a reconversion based on intelligent manufacturing, industrial internet and digitalization, which can result in more efficient energy-saving methods throughout the production process. Energy saving by companies represents an indirect contribution to the reduction of emissions."



Design sketch of TCL CSOT Project G11

TCL adheres to green manufacturing processes throughout the entire production and operation process cycles. TCL CSOT G11 panel project has obtained the highest international standards in green buildings LEED Platinum ratings. At the same time, TCL CSOT has built a pure water recycling system to recycle the pure water used for production and cleaning. At present, the recycle rate of pure water through the system can reach more than 75%, and about 25.2 million cubic meters of pure water can be reused every year. TCL has also established Air Pollution Control Management Procedures, Noise Pollution Control Management Procedures, Solid Waste Management Procedures, and Energy Resource Consumption Management Procedures adhering to ISO50001 energy management and ISO14064 greenhouse gas management systems.

TCL always pays attention to product quality and actively supports the cause of green environmental protection. To this end, after a vigorous evaluation process, TCL's TVs and drum washing machines successfully obtained the high-score green labels of 6.5 and 8.1 (a range between 1 and 10 points) in France from the world's leading certification company, SGS. TCL CSOT 23.8" FHD display achieved the leading Es8.0 certification for its energy-saving design. TCL also strives to recycle electronics and recently received the first-ever Special Sustainability Leadership Award from the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA").

Moving forward, TCL will maintain its focus on environmental protection management and insist on green manufacturing to achieve its carbon neutrality goals. The Company's innovative initiatives will reduce the adverse effects of products on the environment, and support the sustainable development of society.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd), is a company committed to innovation in semiconductor display. TCL CSOT has advanced display technologies such as Mini-LED, Micro-LED, OLED, and Ink Jet Printing. The products range from large, small & medium display panel and touch modules, interactive white board, video wall, automotive display, and gaming monitors, which further contributes to the core competence in the global panel industry.

