TCL Wins Three 2021-2022 EISA Awards including its First Premium LCD TV Award

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, has won three major awards from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) including 'Best Buy LCD TV, 2021-2022', 'Best Buy Soundbar, 2021-2022' and, for the first time, the Best Product 'Premium LCD TV, 2021-2022' for TCL's Mini LED 4K TV 65C825.

TCL Mini LED 4K TV 65C825 - Premium LCD TV, 2021-2022

TCL's C825 TV comes with TCL Mini LED technology with thousands of Mini LEDs that deliver incredible brightness, dramatic highlights and richer, more lifelike HDR performance; the precisely controlled Mini LEDs yield breathtaking contrast, which makes C825 capable of unveiling new details in dark areas and specular highlights simultaneously, for greater depth and dimension. C825 features state-of-the-art Quantum Dot technology, delivering over 100% colour volume made from over a billion colours and shades. It also comes with Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and Onkyo sound system.

TCL QLED 4K TV 55C728 - Best Buy LCD TV, 2021-2022

TCL's C728 combines 4K and Quantum Dot, 120Hz MEMC for superb and smooth 4K HDR picture quality with vivid colour performance. C728 also comes with Game Master and supports the latest HDR formats (including HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ). The bezeless design of TCL C728 comes with an elegant metal central stand so that this large screen TV can be easily placed on any surface at home.

TCL TS8132 Dolby Atmos Soundbar - Best Buy Soundbar, 2021-2022

The TS8132 delivers an exceptional immersive experience for movies, TV and gaming. Users can experience Dolby Atmos with a new dimension, driven by 3.1.2 channel setup. The TS8132 can also serve as the living room audio hub as it has Chromecast built-in, and it works with Apple AirPlay, Hey Google and Alexa and connects to all popular audio ecosystems.

*Product appearance, functionalities and availabilities differ between countries/regions.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand LCD TV market share in 2020. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.