TCP Group attends the first CICPE, contributing to the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port

HAIKOU, China, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government, the first China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) , the largest consumer goods boutique exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, is being held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center. TCP Group, the inventors and owners of the Red Bull brand and trademarks in China and globally, have brought its diversified product portfolio from its global 'House of Brands', including Red Bull, to CICPE. While bringing classic flavor and even more innovative products to Chinese consumers, TCP is also contributing to Hainan's development as an international hub for tourism consumption.



TCP’s booth at the first China International Consumer Products Expo

TCP's participation in CICPE is not only a homeward journey marking the company's return to Hainan, where it first entered the China market nearly three decades ago, but also signals TCP's commitment to supporting Hainan's development as an important new global window for opening up, sharing, innovation and cooperation. TCP is committed to providing Chinese consumers with high-quality and legal Red Bull products and hopes to contribute to China's beverage industry and the wider economy through a strategy focused on long-term investment and constant innovation. TCP also aims to support the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port by contributing to the implementation of the Overall Plan for the Hainan Free Trade Port through practical actions and facilitating greater cooperation with high-quality resources in the global consumer economy.



The product line of TCP’s Global Brand House

At CICPE, Red Bull's booth was launched under the theme "Red Bull's Homecoming and Innovation for the Future", demonstrating TCP's determination to pursue cooperation for common growth with Hainan. The booth features the gold can Red Bull, representing joint prosperity and excitement. The main body of the booth is surrounded by streamlined ribbons, which symbolize the feeling of returning home. The red, yellow, and blue colors of the main body complement each other, representing the commitment of TCP and the Hainan Free Trade Port to look back at the past together, make progress together, and innovate for the future.



In addition to the creative booth design, TCP also brought its global 'House of Brands' product lines to the exhibition. Red Bull®️An Nai Ji Drink and Red Bull®️Vitamin Flavor Drink, the Red Bull products that have been favored by consumers since their launch, have attracted significant attention at the exhibition site. These two products were successfully launched after TCP announced a new business model and new partnerships in June 2019, with the aim of continuing to deepen its presence in the Chinese market. Red Bull® An Nai Ji Drink, featuring American ginseng extract, is a new flavor for the Red Bull product line launched by TCP, mainly aimed at members of China's younger generation who are constantly willing to try new things. Red Bull® Vitamin Flavor Drink, as a hero product of TCP Group, is aimed at the brand's many loyal Chinese consumers who are fans of the classic taste of Red Bull.

In addition to Red Bull, TCP also brought Ready, one of Thailand's most popular premium energy drinks, and Sponsor, Thailand's number one electrolyte drink, as well as the best-selling functional drink Mansome and Sunsnack.



Visitors try TCP products at Red Bull booth

As an international brand that has invested in the Chinese market for nearly 30 years, TCP has a deep and longstanding relationship with Hainan. Wenchang is the ancestral homeland of Mr. Chaleo Yoovidhya, the inventor of Red Bull. In 1993, Red Bull's first factory in China, Hainan Red Bull Energy Drink Co. Ltd. was established in Qiongzhou. Mr. Saravoot Yoovidhya, CEO of TCP Group, pays close attention to the local development of Hainan and the business layout in China, hoping to make contributions to local economic development with the help of the influence of the Red Bull brand.



Keynote Speech for CICPE from Mr. Saravoot Yoovidhya

Discussing the significance of the first CICPE and the strategic layout of TCP's future business, Mr. Saravoot Yoovidhya said, "TCP and the Yoovidhya family view CICPE as an incredible opportunity to pursue common development together with the Hainan Free Trade Port. At the same time, under the guidance of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the Long-Range Objectives through 2035, TCP will further promote the transition of the industry towards a model focused on upgrading consumption, driving innovation, and fostering more sustainable development, all with a view to better meeting the needs of Chinese consumers."