TCP Group Unveils New Red Bull Ambassador in China - Yi Jianlian and Officially Launches the 2021 "Ni Zhen Niu Hong Niu Ting Ni" Marketing Campaign

BEIJING, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCP Group (TCP), the inventor and owner of the Red Bull brand and trademarks globally, launched their 2021 Red Bull campaign "Ni Zhen Niu, Hong Niu Ting Ni" by unveiling basketball superstar Yi Jianlian as the Red Bull® Vitamin Flavor Drink's new celebrity ambassador. A basketball legend with over 10 years of playing at the highest-level, Yi has always strived to improve himself both on and off the court. Yi's phenomenal work ethic court side exemplifies the Red Bull Zhen Niu spirit of "Challenging Myself, Going Beyond My Limits". TCP's latest marketing activities which will take place both online and offline will aim to inspire consumers to unleash their potential, go beyond their limits, and truly become a "Zhen Niu Ren ".



As one of the most iconic figures in Chinese sports, renowned for his superb strength, speed, and explosiveness on the court, Yi Jianlian is the China Basketball Association (CBA) all-time scoring leader and rebound champion, as well as the very first player in the CBA's rich history to earn the title of "Most Valuable Player" four regular seasons in a row. Yi's never-say-die attitude during practice and games as well as his outstanding qualities as a leader who never fails to live up to a challenge means he is the perfect embodiment of Red Bull's "Zhen Niu spirit" which compels people to "challenge themselves, and go beyond their limits". Although Yi Jianlian has recently had to drop out of Chinese National Team's games due to an injury, his spirit will continue to inspire young players and their fans to go all out in their pursuit of their own dreams. As Yi Jianlian said: " On or off the court, I am still a member of the Chinese men's basketball team, our team has only one goal."

Mr. Supachai Junkeiat, TCP's China Country Director, said, "Whether it is the Yi Jianlian who plays hard on the court, or the Yi Jianlian who actively promotes the development of basketball in China off the court, he is emblematic of the 'Zhen Niu spirit' – someone who goes all out and surpasses his own limits. We hope to pass on this 'Zhen Niu spirit' to Red Bull fans from all walks of life. Thanks to Yi Jianlian and a series of marketing activities, we hope to inspire more people to become 'Zhen Niu Ren' in their own respective fields."

While talking about the original intention of the "Ni Zhen Niu, Hong Niu Ting Ni" project, Mr. Saravoot Yoovidhya, TCP CEO, speaking on behalf of the founding company of the Red Bull brand, said, "Continuously meeting the increasingly diversified needs of consumers is the source of our continuous innovation and development. It is hoped that Red Bull will not only provide consumers with energy drink supplements, but also promote a healthy lifestyle and a positive attitude towards life to consumers and the general public. We will interact with consumers in the Chinese market by organizing more activities for the younger generation. "

In the future, Yi Jianlian will participate in the Red Bull Niu Ren Challenge pop up event as the brand ambassador alongside Xilinnayi Gao from Bon Bon Girls, the queen of 9-Ball - Pan Xiaoting, Sky Li Xiaofeng and other members of the TCP Group's Red Bull Brand Zhen Niu Alliance. The first stop of the event will be in Hangzhou from June 25th to 27th 2021. Our Red Bull fans will be able to "interact" with Yi Jianlian through a surprise video on the spot, and have a chance to win a surprise Red Bull gift. The Red Bull Niu Ren Challenge pop up event will be continue its countrywide promotion going from one city to another in the coming months, so stay tuned! By then, whether you are on the basketball court with our celebrity ambassadors, or you are cheering with Red Bull off the court, Red Bull will support you to "Go beyond your limits and become a Zhen Niu Ren".

About TCP Group

The TCP Group is one of the leading food and beverage companies in Thailand, with a diverse product portfolio comprising four product categories - energy drinks, electrolyte beverages, functional drinks and snacks - and more than 30 product lines under nine brands. This includes Red Bull, the world's leading energy drink, which the company's founder Mr. Chaleo Yoovidhya invented in 1975. The TCP Group is the only producer of the Red Bull flavor around the world ensuring only quality ingredients are used in Red Bull worldwide. TCP, together with the Yoovidhya Family, own the Red Bull trademarks worldwide. Mr. Chaleo established Hainan Red Bull Energy Drink Co. Ltd. in 1993, in Hainan province, the birthplace of his father.

China is the Yoovidhya Family's ancestral homeland, and their Chinese family name is Xu. Hainan Red Bull manufactures Red Bull - named Hong Niu in Chinese by Mr. Chaleo - for the domestic market. In response to the drink's increasing popularity, Mr. Chaleo and his family established Red Bull® Vitamin Drink Co. Ltd. (RBVC) in 1995 with other shareholders in order to serve Red Bull to Chinese consumers nationwide. In September 2018, following the expiration of RBVC's joint venture term, TCP decided to launch new partnerships and a new business model in order to continue providing quality, legal Red Bull products to the vast number of Chinese consumers as well as ensure Red Bull continues to be one of the most popular drinks in China today.

Red Bull® Vitamin Flavor Drink:

As the latest addition to TCP's world-class 'house of brands,' Red Bull® Vitamin Flavor Drink will bring China's consumers the classic taste of Red Bull. Consistent with Red Bull's entire product portfolio, the drink contains authentic ingredients of the highest quality, including taurine, inositol, B-group vitamins, etc.