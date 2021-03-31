TCS Embarks on a New Brand Direction to Power its Next Horizon of Transformation-led Growth

Tata Consultancy Services' New Brand Statement, 'Building on Belief', Puts its Vast Experience in Purpose-Led Transformation at the Core of its Brand Story

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting & business solutions organization, today unveiled a new brand statement, 'Building on Belief', to articulate its mission and relationship with customers as it embarks on its next decade of transformation-led growth.

The new brand vision encapsulates the active and collaborative role that TCS plays in partnering with customers over the long term, leveraging its contextual knowledge, investments in research and innovation, and technology expertise to help them grow, and achieve their purpose-led transformation goals. It also reflects TCS' own belief that it, along with its customers, can harness collective knowledge to innovate in ways that result in better futures for individuals, communities and the planet.

"Every innovation and every transformational journey begins with the belief that it will make the world better," said Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, TCS. "We are partnering with our customers in realizing that belief as well as their purpose. It is who we are as an organization and reflects our bold ambition as we embark on our next decade of growth."

'Building On Belief', represents a brand promise based on some core strengths that TCS has come to be known for viz. a long term approach based on shared purpose that benefits clients through the breadth of reach and ubiquity of involvement; innovation and the responsible, sustainable and strategic view it provides and the ability to harness collective knowledge to create technology-led solutions for transformative, measurable impact.

"For decades, we have worked with our customers with a shared purpose- leveraging the power of innovation, knowledge and technology to transform businesses," said Rajashree R, CMO, TCS. "Our new brand articulation and purpose statement paves the way to engage with our customers as their growth and transformation partners and bring together the power of our contextual knowledge and expertise, to help them master their journey. We are excited to take this new articulation of our brand to our clients, associates and all other stakeholders."

In January, a report by Brand Finance found that TCS' brand value grew by $1.4Bn in 2020, on an annual basis; the highest brand value growth in IT services. TCS was also counted amongst the top 3 IT services brands in the world and was the fastest growing brand in the industry over the last decade (2010-2020). In the same period, TCS was selected as a Superbrand in the US for its brand reputation, and a Superbrand in the UK.

