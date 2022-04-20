TCS Study Finds 88% of C-Suites in Asia Pacific will Increase the Use of Digital Solutions to Drive Sustainability in Next 3 Years

Tata Consultancy Services and University of Auckland Created the World’s First Digital Sustainability Index to Propel Conversations on the Essential Role of Digitalization in Driving Enterprise Sustainability

88% respondents anticipate an increased use of digital resources, systems and platforms to address sustainability outcomes in the next 36 months.

The vast majority (87%) agree that Digital Sustainability can deliver a competitive advantage and is a central value of their companies.

Most of the respondents (80%) believe their corporate reputation in the market has improved as a result of digital sustainability initiatives implemented.

The report is based on a survey of 200 C-level executives from companies with an annual turnover ranging from US$151 million to over US$10 billion across 12 sectors and 10 countries, namely Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.





SINGAPORE | MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 20 April 2022 - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Centre of Digital Enterprise, University of Auckland Business School have published the, a world-first study of enterprises in the Asia Pacific region that focuses on how digital solutions are contributing to sustainability outcomes across social, environmental, and economic levers.Based on a survey of 200 C-level executives in Asia Pacific, the report explores Digital Sustainability – the creation, usage, and governance of digital resources to maximize their value for business, the environment and society, how it can enable organizations to better understand corporate motivators, and capacity and capability around digital technologies.The study highlights three major obstacles that are inhibiting their pursuit of sustainability objectives through digital solutions: limited budget, lack of in-house knowledge and challenges in establishing a traditional ROI.Click here to access the report: https://www.tcs.com/digital-sustainability-index-2022

