TCS Wins the Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award

Tata Consultancy Services' integrated operations capabilities powered by TCS Cognix™ help modern businesses adopt groundbreaking technologies and cutting-edge business models.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific Business Process Management (BPM) services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with the 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its powerful innovation capabilities and focus on business outcomes. TCS is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their digital transformation journeys. TCS offers customers a consulting-led, cognitive-powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology, and engineering services and solutions.



"TCS aims to distinguish itself and become a growth engine and transformation driver for its clients. It developed an artificial intelligence-driven human-machine collaboration suite called CognixTM, that accelerates the digital transformation of operations," said Sherrel Roche, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "This platform helps clients embed AI and other technologies to quickly transform operations and gain a competitive edge in the market."

TCS Cognix leverages world-class technologies, the company's Machine First™ Delivery Model, contextual know-how, and best practices, to empower global businesses with out-of-box, ready-to-use solutions aligned to their varied business and digital needs. This approach allows them to transform quickly and drive business agility to handle the ever-changing market needs and achieve sustainable growth.

TCS continues to incorporate new solutions into its robust portfolio to establish itself as a leading industry player with its impressive innovation culture and outstanding customer service. To sustain its customer-centric approach and fast-paced innovation, the company focuses on building long-term relations by offering specialized services to meet its customer's requirements and encouraging employees to regularly upgrade their skills.

"The company successfully set itself apart through its deep industry knowledge across multiple verticals, deep contextual knowledge, investments in the latest technology and innovation, and a rich portfolio of services targeting every C-suite stakeholder," noted Roche. "TCS' employee-centric culture is a distinguishing factor, as it invests heavily in its growing employee base, and in enabling and empowering them to stay relevant for the future."

"We believe in designing solutions that address customers' business challenges and enable them to achieve their growth and transformation goals. With TCS Cognix™, our clients can accelerate transformation leveraging a suite of ready-to-use digital solutions enabled by integrated operations philosophy to fast-track their journey to a future-ready state. We are delighted to receive this recognition, which is a reflection of our innovation efforts and market success," said Ashok Pai, Vice President and Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

