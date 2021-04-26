TCT Asia will be held in Shanghai for seventh edition

China's leading 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing event will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai, China, from 26-28 May 2021.

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibition organiser VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd. has confirmed a new venue for TCT Asia 2021, China's leading event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing. The event will take place from 26-28 May 2021 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC), hall 7.1.

Duncan Wood, Chairman of VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd remarked, "On the back of a highly successful 2020 edition we are delighted to be back doing what we do best, bringing the Chinese additive manufacturing community together to make connections and learn from great content. Last year TCT Asia played its part in the post-COVID-19 resurgence, in May this year it will cement its position as the home of industrial additive manufacturing in China."

"We are excited about our new venue choice for this year, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre is a stunning facility and will look forward to welcoming our exhibitors, visitors and partners to the show."

TCT Asia 2021 will host over 250 exhibitors, representing the entire 3D printing and additive manufacturing ecosystem, with a range of new machines on show alongside software, post-processing and inspection technologies.

Market-leaders from China and around the world such as BLT, Farsoon, Z-RAPID, Raise3D, FlashForge, Polymaker, EOS, Stratasys, Formlabs and SLM Solutions will feature on the vibrant show floor.

The TCT Asia mission goes beyond simply raising awareness; it is focused on developing a 360-degree understanding of the potential of additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology to increase utilisation at all stages of design, engineering and manufacturing.

Alongside the exhibition visitors can look forward to an exciting conference programme across three stages. Each stream will offer cutting-edge applications, expert analysis and commentary to help designers, engineers and buyers evaluate, adopt and optimise their additive requirements.

TCT Asia 2021 will take place in Hall 7.1 of the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC), Shanghai, China, from 26-28 May 2021. Visit www.tctasia.cn to discover more.

Notes for the editor

About TCT Asia

Established in 2015, TCT Asia is now the leading event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing in China.

Part of the global TCT Network, The TCT Asia mission goes beyond simply raising awareness; it is focused on developing a 360-degree understanding of the potential of additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology to increase utilisation at all stages of design, engineering and manufacturing.

This focus on real-world applications and targeted intelligence and information aligned with the complete range of technology on the show floor will create an innovative event experience with networking opportunities, practical takeaways and highly focused content to help designers, engineers and buyers evaluate, adopt and optimise their additive requirements.

TCT Asia is organised by VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd, a joint venture between Rapid News Publications Ltd and VNU Exhibitions Asia.

About VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd

VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd is a joint venture between Rapid News Publications Ltd and VNU Exhibitions Asia that combines their networks, processes and skills to further expand the Rapid News additive manufacturing (AM), 3D printing and 3D technology event and media portfolio, TCT, to a pan-Asian audience. The joint venture company is based in Shanghai and capitalises on VNU's strong reputation for organizing world-class exhibitions in the region while Rapid News brings its two decades of technology expertise, networks, global market knowledge and experience.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering technology for 30 years. A rich mix of live events and all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America and Asia. The TCT Group (www.thetctgroup.com) is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd (www.rapidnews.com) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organisers) and BPA Worldwide.

About VNU Exhibitions Asia

As one of the earliest exhibition companies in the country, VNU Exhibitions Asia has been a leader in China's exhibition industry for more than two decades. The company is headquartered in Shanghai China and is a member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). VNU Exhibitions Asia is a joint venture of Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs Group. In 2001, Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs Group and Keylong Exhibitions established a joint venture-VNU Exhibitions Asia Ltd., aiming to develop the Chinese market together whilst also providing a total solution of exhibition and conference business support for global customers.