TD Holdings, Inc. won the Honor of "2021 China Brand Annual Influential Enterprise"

SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Qianhai Baiyu Supply Chain Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG), won the honor of "2021 China Brand Annual Influential Enterprise".

The 2021 (5th) China brand Boao Summit was held in the International Conference Center of Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan. The company's brand "Baiyu supply chain" won the "annual influential enterprise of 2021 China brand". In recent years, with the rapid development of overall scale and strength, the company is gradually becoming a famous brand in Asia and even the world.

China brand Boao Summit is hosted by China Business Daily, which is under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. With the theme of "New economy, double circulation: a new journey for Chinese brands", the summit is participated and supported by People's Daily, Xinhua news agency, CCTV, sina.com and Phoenix Satellite TV. The summit is a grand meeting of China's brand industry, focusing on China's brand development and brand power strategy. National leaders, famous experts and scholars, brand leaders and entrepreneur representatives were invited to come together to exchange brand experience. This summit gathered a large number of excellent and well-known brands in China, including Alibaba, JD, Baidu, China Mobile, Fuyao Group, BYD, Xiaomi and more than 100 well-known enterprises. The purpose of this activity is to promote the construction of Chinese brands and enhance their competitiveness.

Renmei Ouyang, CEO of the company, commented: "I'm glad that Shenzhen Qianhai Baiyu supply chain Co., Ltd. has won this award. It not only has a good opportunity to cooperate and exchange with the industry, but also rapidly improves its brand value and has been widely recognized by the industry. A good brand is the common pursuit of producers and consumers, and it is also an important manifestation of the comprehensive competitiveness of a platform. In the future, TD Holdings, Inc. will continue to enhance its own value, promote development with its brand, seek a larger development blueprint in the commodities sector, and create more value for shareholders."

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodity trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

