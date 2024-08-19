TDK Productions' Artistic Touch Capturing Flavor of Hong Kong Food Industry

TDK Productions Limited is a premier creative studio specializing in filmmaking, photography, and design solutions. The company is partnering with bars, diners, and fast food venues across Hong Kong, offering its expertise to help the brands connect with target audiences.

In five short years of its founding, TDK Productions became a household name in the Hong Kong photo & video production space, renowned for consistently delivering on the promise of quality.

The company’s extensive portfolio stretches across a diverse range of industries from finance, health & wellness to biotechnology, to freight & logistics. Still, food & beverage venues have been the focal point of TDK Productions projects in recent years, as can be seen in an ever-increasing number of strategic partnerships with HK’s finest.

Beyond empowering local businesses, TDK Productions has also collaborated with numerous high-profile organizations and premier companies, including but not limited to Manulife, Pfizer, and GUM. The experts at TDK have created a hugely trending marketing video for Transworld, which peaked at 1.5 million views on YouTube alone.

TDK joined forces with KeeTa, renowned as one of the largest and most reliable food ordering platforms in Hong Kong. The experts at TDK Productions launched a comprehensive campaign where over 300+ restaurants were visited and thousands of photos taken to fully showcase the diversified offerings of KeeTa.

TDK Productions has also worked with Shake Shack, the trendiest fast food chain in the region. The team at TDK was met with gorgeous ambiance and delicious meals; the experts captured the lightning in their camera lenses and helped Shake Shack showcase its creativity to new and existing customers.

One of the largest projects TDK Productions’ team participated in revolves around the photo-shoot of the prestigious 50 Best Bars in Asia in 2023. TDK was commissioned to participate in on-site photography and videography by an Italian dynamic duo of premier brands, Tia Maria and Disaronno.

Tailored yet highly customizable services, access to state-of-the-art technologies, a team of industry experts boasting over a decade of combined experience, and creative execution of ideas helped TDK Productions soar to the position of the most reliable production house in Hong Kong in just five years.

