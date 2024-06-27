TE Membrane and GDP Architects' Panggung Anniversary Project Celebrated at PAM Awards

Recognizing Excellence in Tension fabric Structures

TE Membrane, a leader in tension fabric structures, together with GDP Architects, proudly announces their accolade at the PAM Awards 2017. The Panggung Anniversary Perdana Botanical Garden Kuala Lumpur project has been shortlisted for the PAM Award in the Architecture Award's Category 8 for Sports & Recreation. This recognition celebrates the exceptional collaboration between GDP Architects' innovative design and TE Membrane’s engineering expertise.

A Triumph of Architectural and Engineering Excellence

The Panggung Anniversary Perdana Botanical Garden Kuala Lumpur project represents a triumph in modern architecture and engineering. Designed by GDP Architects, this extensive free-span structure, covering over 100 meters in arch length, is supported by just four columns, resulting in a seamless and lightweight design. TE Membrane’s engineering expertise was crucial in bringing this ambitious vision to life, showcasing the potential of tension fabric structures. The custom yellow PTFE membrane enhances the structure's iconic look while promoting natural airflow and light diffusion, creating a serene atmosphere within the historical garden.

A Modern Cultural Landmark

Situated in a historic garden, the Panggung Anniversary serves as a premier venue for cultural and musical events in Malaysia. The design respects its historical context while standing as a beacon of modern architectural innovation. High-quality materials, including PTFE fabric from Chukoh, Japan, seamless structural steel, high-strength aluminum alloy, and stainless steel fittings and components, highlight the project's commitment to quality and innovation.

PAM Awards Recognition

The PAM Awards, hosted by the Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia (PAM), are a prestigious accolade in Malaysian architecture. The Category 8 Shortlist for Sports & Recreation recognizes projects that excel in design innovation, functionality, and community impact. The acknowledgment of the Panggung Anniversary project by GDP Architects and TE Membrane underscores the exceptional quality and creativity of their collaboration.

Quotes from the Teams

"We are honored to receive recognition for our role in the Panggung Anniversary Perdana Botanical Garden Kuala Lumpur project," said Steven Yap, Manager at TE Membrane. "This PAM Award nomination is a testament to our dedication to excellence in tension membrane structures. Collaborating with GDP Architects allowed us to showcase the possibilities of modern engineering and design."

About TE Membrane

TE Membrane specializes in tensile fabric structures, providing innovative solutions that combine aesthetic appeal with functionality. With a diverse portfolio of high-profile projects, TE Membrane leads in architectural innovation, creating structures that are both visually impressive and structurally robust.

For more information about TE Membrane and their projects, please visit www.temembrane.com.

About GDP Architects

GDP Architects is a premier architectural firm recognized for its innovative and sustainable design solutions. With an extensive portfolio, GDP Architects delivers architecture that not only fulfills functional needs but also inspires and enhances the environment.

For more information about GDP Architects and their projects, please visit www.gdparchitects.com.



Contact Info:

Name: Steven Yap

Email: Send Email

Organization: TE Membrane

Website: http://www.temembrane.com



