Teachmint group-owned Teachstack partners with Indonesian edtech Terampil to build interactive learning experiences

Marks Teachstack's first partnership in Indonesia , at the heels of recent ed-tech partnerships across Bangladesh and Malaysia .

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachmint group-owned Teachstack announced its entry into Indonesia with its first partnership with Terampil - a fast-growing ed-tech startup focused on career building and on-demand training. Teachstack will support Terampil's vision of delivering a distinctive online learning experience to its students by providing a ready-to-launch classroom solution.

Teachstack is Teachmint's Video-as-a-Service offering for edtech organizations across the globe to enable them with their proprietary, state-of-the-art plug and play live class solutions. The offering reduces the go-to-market time for ed-tech players by helping them integrate native classroom infrastructure with minimal code.

Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Teachmint, said, "With our innovation in education infrastructure, we want to power the global ed-tech economy by partnering with startups solving unique, scalable problems in their geographies. We're delighted to partner with Terampil with our technological offerings and be a part of their journey. Through Teachstack, we're looking forward to building more such partnerships which would revolutionize digital education across the globe."

Terampil is an online learning platform to build wealth, career & business through active learning and certified training that is easy to access, supervised, and affordable. Terampil currently offers 130 courses on-demand from 100+ expert mentors. Their repository covers critical areas of upskilling like Personal & Business Foundations, Marketing & Branding, Sales, Operational & Technology, Finance & Accounting & Human Capital.

Amrullah Azmy, Founder & CEO of Terampil said, "We started this journey in October 2021 with a vision to build agile human resources ready for global competition. Interactive learning experiences are critical for us to drive impactful learning outcomes. Our partnership with Teachstack aims to strengthen this. Teachstack is a one of a kind innovation that solves for live streaming within our apps in the simplest and fastest way possible; hence our choice was simple! We look forward to a fruitful partnership in bringing quality learning experiences to the world."

Teachmint is a leading education infrastructure startup. Available in 20 languages, with 10+ million teachers & students from 30+ countries on its platform, Teachmint today is the only solution catering to end-to-end infrastructure needs of all education providers; from K-12 schools to after-school tutoring, universities, creators and edtechs.

