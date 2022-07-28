The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers

—

The super popular team of “Shanghai Taste” has launched their Las Vegas-based Sea Fresh restaurant, where they are offering unique seafood cuisine. With daily air shipments from Maine and Seattle, the 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars.” The restaurant serves fish such as sweet-tasting diver scallops, lobster-like coral grouper, succulent abalone, and toothsome black cod, not delivered by many famous seafood restaurants. Despite only being open a few days, Sea Fresh is already receiving accolades, such as being listed as one of the top seafood restaurants in Las Vegas by Thrillist Magazine.

"It's very exciting to pick up live fish and seafood from the airport each day. Most of them are caught just hours before being shipped directly to us.” While talking about the fresh availability of the food, chef Jimmy Li from Sea Fresh adds, "Most of our fish arrives still alive when we start our cooking process. It's an honor to cook with such pristine and fresh seafood. "

Specializing in day-boat fish and seafood, caught, hand-selected, and air shipped 6 days a week, exclusively for Sea Fresh, the new restaurant is fast gaining popularity for offering the most rarely found dishes that ensure a mouth-watering experience. Known for its exceptional customer service, the bar picks up the fish at the airport, after which they are often meticulously chosen and sent by Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air. Seafood rice is probably one of their most loved dishes as well as their Sicilian-inspired seafood focaccia.

Located in one of North America’s best foodie neighborhoods, Chinatown Vegas, Sea Fresh is created by the team of ShangHai Taste, a restaurant famous for xiaolongbao, or soup dumplings. The coastal seafood bar is a specialist eatery that serves the most delectable and appealing seafood cuisine to satiate the demands of fish and seafood enthusiasts.

“Sea Fresh is well-known for its appealing serving styles, restaurant ambiance, and attractive architecture, apart from its obvious best cooking techniques. I believe this is a must-visit restaurant for seafood lovers like myself, as they offer a variety that any other restaurant in the town rarely delivers,” notes Jennifer Kim from Las Vegas.

Sea Fresh is already one of the top-rated restaurants, and getting a spot at the bar is becoming very tough, so reservations well in advance are highly recommended. Sea Fresh is open 6 days a week from 5 pm to 1 am. The restaurant is closed on Wednesdays.

For further inquiries, please call 702-885-1679 or visit them on Facebook @seafreshvegas or send an email to seafreshus@gmail.com

