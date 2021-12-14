Team Sahlen partners with Capri Tools to take on the rigors of Endurance Racing

For 2022, Capri Tools will be partnering with Team Sahlen to ensure the crew has the tools they need to take on any job, whether its just a simple brake change or building a brand new race car.

—

Team Sahlen competes in the rigors of Endurance Sports Car Racing. Every season, the team’s racers put over 100+ hour going around the track. And with these many, many hours of racing, there is the need for the crew to then put many, many hours working on the cars to get them ready to go back on track.

For 2022, Capri Tools will be partnering with Team Sahlen to ensure the crew has the tools they need to take on any job, whether its just a simple brake change or building a brand new race car.

Team Sahlen Sporting Director Will Nonnamaker shared his excitement - “We are so excited to be partnering with Capri Tools. Our crew needs tools they can rely upon. At the last race at Mid-Ohio, we had to change motors in our Porsche, and the job took until 2 am. In those instances, a mechanic doesn’t need a tool to break on them, they need a brand they can trust will be there for them all the way until the job is done. And when you check out the full selection within Capri Tools catalog, you realize that all your needs can be satisfied with 1 stop shopping at their web site.”

Tatiana Mendez of Capri Tools on the partnering with Team Sahlen - “Having been around since 1984, Team Sahlen has seen it all and done it all in Endurance Sports Car Racing. We are excited to put our Capri Tools to the test each and every weekend at some of the best road course in America. Through Team Sahlen we hope to share these experiences with the grassroots do it yourself mechanics across the country working on their sports cars in their garages.”

About Capri Tools: Every decision Capri Tools makes boils down to these three things: People, Passion, and Quality. Each tool on their lineup is handpicked for their customers, based on years of experience and feedbacks in the field. The passion of making the right tools for the trade is what fuel them on continuous product refinement.

They wouldn’t be able to do what they do without a passion for the job. Capri Tools understands that the tools you use each and everyday have a huge impact on your work. Great tools are essential in achieving great results. They are committed to offering the best quality tools so you can have complete confidence in being the best at what you do.

Lastly, Capri Tools believes quality in both tools and after-sale service is what customer deserves.

Check out the full line of Capri Tools at: www.capritools.com

About Team Sahlen: Championship Winning Sports Car Endurance Racing Team

Team Sahlen has a rich history in Sports Car Endurance Competition. In the team’s inaugural year, the team won the 1984 SCCA Endurance SSC class racing a Volkswagen Golf. This was followed by winning the same Championship in 1987. In 1997 and 1999 the team secured the IMSA Endurance Touring class Championships racing the Mazda MX6. The team then switched to Acura Integras and won the 2001 & 2002 Grand American Endurance ST Titles again. Next the team moved up to the IMSA Endurance Championship and secured the 2003 & 2004 Titles racing Porsche 911s. The team then transitioned to the Grand American ROLEX series competition, racing a variety of cars that included Porsche GT3 Cup, Pontiac GTO, Chevrolet Corvette and Mazda RX7. During this period the team captured the 2005 and 2011 Bob Akin Sportsman Awards in the GT class. In 2013 the team competed in the top level of Sports Car Racing – the Prototype class in the ROLEX Series. This 1st year in Prototypes saw the team secure 2 Pole Positions, many laps led and securing the Jim Trueman Sportsman Award. In 2014, Team Sahlen returned to the IMSA Endurance Championship, securing Porsche the Manufacturer Championship, and narrowly missing out on the ST Driver & Team Championship. Currently Team Sahlen competes in Sportsman Endurance Series that includes the Summit Racing - American Endurance Racing, World Racing League and Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. In total, over 150 Drivers have driven for Team Sahlen in their 62 race cars at 56 racetracks.

Check out the latest on Team Sahlen News at: www.TeamSahlen.com

Team Sahlen All Time Statistics:

Pro Driver Championships: 7

Pro Team Championships: 7

Pro Manufacture Championships: 12

Victories: 101

Podiums: 276

Fastest Race Laps: 81

Pole Positions: 49

Total Entries: 1030



Contact Info:

Name: Tim Weyer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Team Sahlen

Website: https://www.TeamSahlen.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/team-sahlen-partners-with-capri-tools-to-take-on-the-rigors-of-endurance-racing/89056536

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89056536