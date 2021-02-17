TEAM Software Acquires Facility ERP to Strengthen Offering to Australian Cleaning Providers

COLLINGWOOD, Australia, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility ERP Pty Ltd, an Australian-based technology provider offering fully integrated finance, payroll and operations software to cleaning companies in Australia and New Zealand, has been acquired by TEAM Software, a provider of market-leading technology solutions for contractors in the facilities management, cleaning and security markets across the world.



Facility ERP

The acquisition expands TEAM Software's offering in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to incorporate TemplaCMS, a fully integrated solution for companies in the cleaning and facilities management market, bringing a complete back-office solution spanning time and attendance, payroll with award interpretation, site and contract control, and complete finance management.

"Our vision is to bring together the best technology and expertise for companies that keep our world clean, safe and secure," said Ben Howden, TEAM Software APAC Director of Growth. "The addition of Facility ERP will help us accelerate towards this vision by providing a powerful contract management solution and in-depth knowledge of how to leverage technology to drive a more efficient and profitable cleaning business."

The acquisition benefits customers through expanded industry expertise, accelerated product development and the ability to implement a complete end-to-end solution. As part of the acquisition Facility ERP Founder Mark Fermor has joined TEAM Software as APAC Director of Operations.

"Facility ERP's mission of delivering a fully integrated solution to companies in the cleaning and facilities management market has just taken another leap forward. Joining TEAM Software is a natural and easy progression for us because we share the same goals in the same marketspace. Our clients will benefit greatly from TEAM Software's global resources, and they will benefit from our local knowledge of the Australian and New Zealand marketspace. We are truly excited to become a part of TEAM Software," said Fermor.

In September, TEAM Software announced the acquisition of Templa, the U.K. company behind the TemplaCMS product. In Australia and New Zealand, TemplaCMS is provided by Facility ERP.

ABOUT TEAM SOFTWARE

TEAM Software develops market-leading financial, operations and workforce management solutions for contractors with distributed workforces, with a focus on the cleaning and security industries in Australia, North America, the U.K. and Ireland. TEAM's powerful global workforce management solutions provide business-critical information to reduce risk and costs and drive efficiency, profitability and growth. More than 750 companies and nearly 1 million end users rely on TEAM's solutions globally. Founded in 1989, TEAM is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S.A. with a regional office in Melbourne, Australia. For more information, visit teamsoftware.com.

ABOUT FACILITY ERP

Facility ERP was founded in Australia in 2011 with the goal to deliver fully integrated solutions to cleaning and facilities management companies. Combining back-office solutions with integrated field-based software streamlines business processes for clients. Today, Facility ERP has become the chosen partner for some of the largest cleaning and facilities management companies in Australia. For more information, visit facilityerp.com.au.

