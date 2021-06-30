Team Visa Goes for Gold: Largest and Most Diverse Athlete Roster Unveiled for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

Team Visa for Tokyo 2020 is comprised of 102 athletes, spanning 54 markets and 28 sports

28 Asia Pacific Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls are part of Team Visa for Tokyo 2020

Two Visa Employees join Team Visa as they pursue their Olympic and Paralympic dreams

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than 30 days until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Visa (NYSE:V), the Official Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, is unveiling its full Tokyo Team Visa athlete program roster as it prepares to support and celebrate Visa's largest group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes to-date. Since launching the Team Visa program in 2000, Visa has championed more than 500 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls, as part of overall efforts that empower athletes to be successful both on the field and off.

Team Visa's Asia Pacific full roster includes:

1. Poppy Starr Olsen (Australia, Skateboarding) 15. Rim Nakamura (Japan, BMX – Freestyle) 2. Ellie Carpenter (Australia, Football) 16. Daiya Seto (Japan, Swimming) 3. Ma Long (China, Table Tennis) 17. Kanako Watanabe (Japan, Swimming) 4. Chen Long (China, Badminton) 18. Monika Seryu (Japan, Para canoe) 5. Chen Aisen (China, Diving) 19. Ayumu Saito (Japan, Fencing /Modern pentathlon) 6. Xiao Ruoteng (China, Gymnastics) 20. Oh, Sang-uk (Korea, Fencing) 7. Shi Tingmao (China, Diving) 21. Na, Ah-reum (Korea, Cycling – Road) 8. Cheung Ka-Long (Hong Kong, China, Fencing) 22. Nur Dhabitah Sabri (Malaysia, Diving) 9. PV Sindhu (India, Badminton) 23. Munkhbat Urantsetseg (Mongolia, Judo) 10. Eko Yuli Irawan (Indonesia, Weightlifting) 24. Dame Valerie Adams (New Zealand, Athletics–Shot Put) 11. Hajimu Ashida (Japan, Para athletics) 25. Carlos Yulo (Philippines, Gymnastics) 12. Ritsu Doan (Japan, Football) 26. Quah Ting Wen (Singapore, Swimming) 13. Kanoa Igarashi (Japan, Surfing) 27. Wen, Tzu-yun (Chinese Taipei, Karate) 14. Nozomi Okuhara (Japan, Badminton) 28. Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand, Badminton)

Team Visa Program for Tokyo 2020 - By the Numbers:

102 athletes, including two Visa employees from Visa's Olympians and Paralympians in Business Development Program

56 female, 46 male, reinforcing Visa's commitment to gender equality in sports, business and beyond

54 markets, including 19 with Team Visa athletes for the first time ( Argentina , Bulgaria , Costa Rica , India , and Thailand , among others)

, , , , and , among others) 28 sports, including new sports: BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding, Sport Climbing, and Surfing



Team Visa for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

"The resilience and dedication that our Team Visa Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls have shown over the past year is nothing short of inspiring, and watching them turn the uncertainty into resolve is a mindset we can all learn from," said Lynne Biggar, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. "We are honored to support Team Visa – and all athletes competing in Tokyo – in what has been a longer than anticipated journey for them, but will undoubtedly remind us of the exceptional strength and character that is required to get there."

Shining a Light on The Olympic and Paralympic Mindset

The resilience and unbreakable spirit of Olympic and Paralympic athletes can be seen in experiences of veterans and newcomers alike over the past year, spreading messages of optimism and positivity while staying dedicated to their training to compete on the world stage in Tokyo:

Poppy Starr Olsen (Skateboarding, Australia ) instead of letting the postponement of the 2020 Olympics get her down, Poppy took the time in lockdown to grow and build her business and also participated in Visa's Where You Shop Matters campaign supporting small businesses in Australia .

instead of letting the postponement of the 2020 Olympics get her down, Poppy took the time in lockdown to grow and build her business and also participated in Visa's Where You Shop Matters campaign supporting small businesses in . Xiao Ruoteng (Gymnastics, China ) while training was suspended, Xiao Ruoteng participated in Visa's social media Public Service Announcement campaign "This I sn't Easy" that promoted safety measures and social distancing.

while training was suspended, Xiao Ruoteng participated in Visa's social media Public Service Announcement campaign "This sn't Easy" that promoted safety measures and social distancing. PV Sindhu (Badminton, India ) took to Instagram to thank healthcare workers for their hard work during the pandemic. She also shared her Masterclass at-home workout to help others stay healthy from home.

took to Instagram to thank healthcare workers for their hard work during the pandemic. She also shared her Masterclass at-home workout to help others stay healthy from home. Ritsu Doan (Football, Japan ) in response to school closures during the lockdown, Ritsu took to Instagram to cheer students who had important events cancelled such as graduation. He also participated in the "Stay Home Challenge" with other top athletes, promoting safety measures and social distancing. He made a donation to support essential workers fighting against COVID and visited them at a local hospital.

in response to school closures during the lockdown, Ritsu took to Instagram to cheer students who had important events cancelled such as graduation. He also participated in the "Stay Home Challenge" with other top athletes, promoting safety measures and social distancing. He made a donation to support essential workers fighting against COVID and visited them at a local hospital. Monika Seryu (Para Canoe, Japan ) was having a tough time after the Games were postponed and applauded Team Japan for motivating and inspiring her to push forward. She also lent her vibrant personality to Visa's "This Isn't Easy"" campaign, inspiring people across the globe to stay safe during the pandemic.

was having a tough time after the Games were postponed and applauded Team Japan for motivating and inspiring her to push forward. She also lent her vibrant personality to Visa's "This Isn't Easy"" campaign, inspiring people across the globe to stay safe during the pandemic. Dame Valerie Adams (Athletics- Shot Put, New Zealand ) joined other prominent New Zealander's in a video to unite the country against COVID-19 and encouraged New Zealander's and the Pacific community to get informed and get vaccinated. She was also part of Visa's Where You Shop Matters campaign supporting small businesses in New Zealand .

joined other prominent New Zealander's in a video to unite the country against COVID-19 and encouraged New Zealander's and the Pacific community to get informed and get vaccinated. She was also part of Visa's Where You Shop Matters campaign supporting small businesses in . Simone Biles (Gymnastics, USA ) inspired global audiences as she became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition and, most recently, captured her record-setting 7 th U.S. National Title, which marks one for every senior nationals she's competed in since 2013. Off the gym floor, Simone also helped to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

inspired global audiences as she became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition and, most recently, captured her record-setting 7 U.S. National Title, which for every senior nationals she's competed in since 2013. Off the gym floor, Simone also helped to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Katie Ledecky (Swimming, USA ) while training was suspended, Katie participated in Visa's social media Public Service Announcement campaign "This Isn't Easy" that promoted safety measures and social distancing. She also visited children in hospitals virtually to cheer them up when hospitals were in lockdown.

"When the decision to postpone the Games was made, I tried to approach with strength the uncertainties that lay ahead. With the support of my family, friends, coaches, and sponsors like Visa, I remained optimistic, even if it meant finding new ways to train – which presented some challenges with aquatic facilities closed. It also gave me an opportunity to focus on causes close to my heart, like inspiring my young fans and talking to them about education and the meaning of perseverance. That was special." – Katie Ledecky

Empowering Athletes Beyond the Field of Play

Visa understands the importance of supporting athletes at the height of their athletic career, as well as the challenges often faced when transitioning to the next chapter. Building off its 35-year Olympic and Paralympic partnership, Visa's Olympians and Paralympians in Business Development Program (OPBDP) offers a two-year rotational program that provides access to a variety of business areas at Visa, as athletes look to explore a professional career beyond sports.

In advance of an unprecedented Games, Visa is making history of its own as it welcomes two OPBDP associates to Team Visa vying for Tokyo 2020: 3x Olympian Mikel Thomas (Trinidad & Tobago, Athletics) and first-time Paralympian Ryan Neiswender (USA, Wheelchair basketball).

To learn more about Visa's ongoing support of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls, visit Visa's Olympic and Paralympic Partnership page.

About Visa Inc.

Visa is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device. As the world moves from analogue to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information visit usa.visa.com/about-visa.html, usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html and @VisaNews.