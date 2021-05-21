teapigs Plastic Free Pop Up Shop Opens in Olympian City 2

Hong Kong Pop-up shop

7th May – 23rd July 2021

Shop G18, G/F, Olympian City 2

HONG KONG, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening in Olympian City 2 from 7th May until 23rd July, teapigs pop-up shop is experience-orientated so customers can interact with the brand by smelling, tasting and sharing our expert-eas. There will be collaborations with eco-friendly friends of teapigs.



teapigs Plastic Free Pop Up Shop

Tea lovers can take a voyage through 37 flavours of teapigs teas. Each day there will be 3 unique flavours of tea available for tasting for the full duration of the 3 months pop-up period. The full collection will be available in-store, from classics, cold brews, caffeine-free teas to rooibos tea.

Plastic Free

teapigs is incredibly proud to have been the first certified Plastic Free tea brand. Awarded the Plastic Free Trust mark by environmental campaign group A Plastic Planet.

teapigs tea temples have always been plastic-free. Made from corn-starch and 100% biodegradable - and will break down in commercial composting within 12 weeks. teapigs's inner plastic bag (that keeps your tea nice and fresh) now uses a new wonder material called Natureflex, which is made from wood pulp and suitable for home composting - total game changer.

Brand Collaborations

Inside the pop-up shop, there is a range of local and eco-friendly brands to explore. For chocolate lovers, there is Nucao chocolate bars with 100% biodegradable wrappers. Tony's Chocolonely will be available, and they're on a mission to make chocolate slave free. For your liquor cabinet, the pop-up shop have Mermaid Gin, a brand making gin plastic-free and 100% recyclable. Or customers are a first-time tea drinker, there will be a range of ceramic products from local brand Loveramics.

Last but not least, the best cookie makers in Hong Kong (Cookie DPT) have created the teapigs Earl Grey Ganache cookie, available exclusively in the Olympian City teapigs Shop.

For more information on teapigs pop-up, head over to Instagram @teapigsHK and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teapigsHK/

For more information on teapigs & high-quality products, please visit www.teapigs.com.hk.

About teapigs

teapigs was set up in the UK in 2006 by Nick and Louise, self-professed tea nuts on a mission to get everyone drinking top quality whole leaf tea. Louise has been a professional tea taster for over 10 years, and has travelled the world sourcing all sorts of teas. The result is a range of the very best quality teas you'll find. We only use whole leaf teas; whole berries; and whole herbs and flowers - not the dusty stuff you'll find in regular tea bags! Our teas come in fully biodegradable, plastic-free tea "temples" - roomy mesh bags that gives the leaves lots of room to infuse.