Tech Data Distribution (Hong Kong) enters into Strategic Collaboration with Tencent Cloud in Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data Distribution (Hong Kong) ("Tech Data HK") is honored to enter into distributorship agreement with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, in Hong Kong and Macau.

Tencent Cloud offers diverse enterprises and developers secure and dependable cloud services, including servers, databases, storage, video and CDN, domain name registration, and other multifaceted services and solutions. Karly Li, Vice President and General Manager of Tech Data HK, said, "Tencent Cloud, a well-known provider of cloud services and solutions, offers its products and services with competitive pricing and a high level of security and has been performing impressively in China. With its credibility and strong client base in the market, we are confident that the inclusion of Tencent Cloud will further enhance Tech Data's position and also our impact in Hong Kong and Macau."

The privacy of every Tencent Cloud user has always been protected. Tencent Cloud uses cutting-edge encryption and its own network to set up multi-layers to transmit data securely. With its high-end technology and resourceful support, Tencent Cloud will also be expected to have its leverage in the Hong Kong and Macau market. Steven Choi, Head of Tencent Cloud, Hong Kong and Macau, stated, "Tech Data has been rooted in Hong Kong for decades and has established a robust business network in Hong Kong and Macau. We look forward to collaborating closely with Tech Data HK to further promote and bring our industry-leading cloud solutions to enterprises and developers in Hong Kong and Macau."

About Tech Data HK

As the world's leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is comprised of 22,000 of the IT industry's best and brightest co-workers dedicated to uniting compelling technology products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors for more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries.

As one of the indispensable arms of TD SYNNEX in Asia, Tech Data HK's end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies bring our partners and clients together to connect the world with the power of technology.

To find out more, visit techdata.com/hk

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, education, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.