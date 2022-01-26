Tech Data Distribution (Hong Kong) enters into Strategic Partnership with Sangfor Technologies to provide customized services and total solutions to clients

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data Distribution (Hong Kong) ("Tech Data HK") is delighted to seal a strategic distributorship agreement with Sangfor Technologies, a leading global vendor of IT infrastructure solutions specializing in cloud computing and network security with a wide range of products & services. In addition to providing customers with enhanced sales & after-sales support, this partnership agreement empowers extended capabilities to provide clients with customized services and total solutions to meet various sophisticated requirements.



"Through constant innovation, Sangfor Technologies always strives to create value for customers by helping them to achieve sustainable growth. This has also well-matched what Tech Data HK has been delivering to our partners, shareholders and each other with excellence and success every day. As the renowned security solutions provider in the China market, it is our great pleasure to partner with Sangfor to extend its distribution network in Hong Kong and Macau," said Karly Li, Vice President and Country General Manager, Tech Data HK. "With its robust background and its first-class network security and cloud computing solutions, the addition of Sangfor to Tech Data HK can further leverage its impact in the market, especially a shot in the arm of the networking, security and cloud sectors."

"As a leading IT distribution market player, Tech Data lines up seamlessly with every stakeholder, encompassing wholesalers, resellers, retailers and end-users, and leverages our impact in the channel market, facilitating and assisting companies to drive their digital business transformation. With our Center of Excellence ("COE"), an adaptive virtual lab environment which is built for the channel ecosystem across the major cities in APJ, we provide integrated solutions which spans across software-defined data center, hyperconverged infrastructure, hybrid cloud, DevOps, security, data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions that support the most common and complex IT problems for our channel partners and end users. The solutions integrate the strengths across vendors and are ready to be tested and demonstrated, helping our clients to set up go-to-market strategies and scale their business at speed, especially under the current COVID-19 pandemic."

Commenting on the strategic alliance, Ringo Yiu, Regional General Manager, Sangfor Technologies: "We are excited to be aligned with Tech Data HK to expand our expertise to the Hong Kong and Macau market. With our comprehensive innovative range of security and cloud products, we aim at providing a truly total solution to our customers."

"As the top security solutions vendor in China, our dedication to innovate and provide value-added service to our clients is reflected in allocating in excess of 20% of our total revenues into R&D each year. Together with TD SYNNEX's global resources and support, Tech Data HK's rich experiences and its established network in the market will benefit us to outreach our exposures in the South China regions. With the joined forces of Tech Data, which shares the same customer-oriented business philosophy, we are expecting to have 100% growth in revenues this year."

Distinguished Sangfor products that provides remarkable differentiations from the other products include but not limited to the following:

Sangfor Cyber Command platform 1

Sangfor Endpoint Secure 2

Sangfor IAG Secure Web Gateway 3

Sangfor Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) 4

Sangfor Next-Generation Firewall5

Notes:

1. Sangfor's Cyber Command platform significantly improves overall security detection and response capabilities by monitoring internal network traffic, correlating existing security events, applying AI and behavior analysis, all aided by global threat intelligence. Unlike other solutions, Cyber Command uncovers breaches of existing security controls while impact analysis identifies hidden threat within the network.

2. Sangfor Endpoint Secure is a different approach to defending systems from malware and advanced persistent threats (APTs). Endpoint Secure is part of Sangfor's XDDR security framework, a truly integrated security solution, providing holistic response to malware infections and APT breaches across the entire organization's network, with ease of management, operation, and maintenance.

3. As a leading vendor of Network Management solutions, Sangfor's IAG Secure Web Gateway has been listed in the SWG Gartner Magic Quadrant for 10 consecutive years. Sangfor IAG, is a superior Internet behaviour management solution consisting of professional internet bandwidth management, application control, URL filters, traffic control, information control, illegal hotspot/proxy control, behaviour analysis, wireless network management and many more features. This solution can truly help you achieve effective Web Filtering and unified internet behaviour management of all clients in the entire network.

4. Sangfor HCI (Hyper-Converged Infrastructure) is the new generation of cloud IT architecture that is built on the innovative 3rd generation, hyper-Converged Infrastructure platform. By converging compute, storage, networking and security on a single software stack, Sangfor HCI provides a 1-stop software-defined data centre solution which is extremely simplified in architecture, ultimately reliable for business-critical applications and dramatically easy to use in management.

5. Sangfor's Next-Generation Firewall eliminates 99% of malware at the perimeter - Sangfor's Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) is a network firewall security device designed to filter and inspect network and application traffic for threats, secure the network environment from intrusion, and bring in security intelligence from outside the network.

About Tech Data HK (A TD SYNNEX COMPANY)

As the world's leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is 22,000 of the IT industry's best and brightest co-workers dedicated to uniting compelling technology products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors for more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries.

To be one of the indispensable arms of TD SYNNEX in Asia, Tech Data HK connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. To find out more, visit techdata.com/hk or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn . For details about Tech Data's Center of Excellence, please visit techdata-coe.

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is a leading global vendor of IT infrastructure and security solutions, specializing in Cloud Computing and Network Security, with a wide range of products & services including Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Next- Generation Firewall, Internet Access Gateway, Endpoint Protection, Ransomware Protection, Managed Detection and Response, WAN Optimization, and SD-WAN, along with many others.

Sangfor takes customers' business needs and user experience seriously, placing them at the heart of our corporate strategy. Constant innovation and commitment to creating value, helps our customers achieve sustainable growth.