Tech Meets Art for Impact: An Insider's view on Impact NFT

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have burst out of tight-knit cryptocurrency communities and into the mainstream generating billions of dollars at auction and in drops. While much of the media coverage has focused on the financial return of those drops, little has been written about ImpactNFTs, the next evolution in sustainability solutions that is saving lives and culture. Nahid Shadhimi, the Afgahn-Canadian activist and founder of StandupforUnity and one of the invited speakers for the ImpactNFT Exhibition just shared her story of using money raised through ImpactNFT to help Afghan women put food on their tables through cryptocurrency when all fiat and assets are frozen at the bank.



Fahim Rao_The Shadow of Murgha Punishment_Credit Mahmood Ahmed

The ImpactNFT Alliance has curated Hong Kong's first online and offline ImpactNFT exhibition at Soho House Hong Kong - October 15th to 24th to showcase NFTs that support the 17 United Nations Sustainability Goals. Helping many blockchain businesses in getting their brand known across the world, PR Newswire has teamed up with the Alliance in creating a evening to get the insider's view of how Impact NFT works.

On the evening of 17th Oct, the Alliance has invited Max Song, CEO of Carbonbase and founding member of the ImpactNFT Alliance moderating a fireside chat with the minters, investor, and the artists joining online in the Metaverse and in person at the Soho House exhibition. In addition, participants will have hands-on, early access to the new NFT minter tool, which will let them create their very own NFT sustainably and with near-zero emissions for FREE.

Due to space limits and restrictions, admission to Soho House Exhibition on Sunday October 17, 6-9pm is by confirmed invitation only. Online registration to the Metaverse will not be limited by headcount, however. RSVP (https://www.eventbrite.hk/e/impactnft-exhibition-2021-artist-night-tickets-187879020207) here by Oct 13 or by email at connect@impactNFT.org.

PR Newswire is the Official Newswire Distribution Partner of ImpactNFT Alliance.

https://www.impactnft.org/