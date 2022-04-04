Tech Pioneers Gather at World Cyber Security Summit - ASEAN





Singapore, Apr 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Taking place virtually on 12 April 2022, the 12th global edition of World Cyber Security Summit - ASEAN will focus on topics such as:- Government's Approach to Cyber Security: Safe National Cyber Space;- Cyber Security and Data Protection for Banking and Financial Institutions;- HMI/SCADA Dangers and Cyber Security Strategies;- Automated Hacking, Deepfakes and Other Cyber Threats of 2022;- Real-Life Use Cases on How to Combat Cyber-Attacks, and much more.The core objective of the event is to incorporate cyber security in ASEAN enterprises to protect the fastest growing digital economies in ASEAN member countries in the next 10 years. The cyber security plan by ASEAN Member States is crucial to ensuring the integrity of their digital economies. With the implementation of cyber security measures, the digital economy in ASEAN member countries will be able to grow further.Rising cyber threats and a lack of cyber security leadership are the biggest challenges facing the development of digital economies in ASEAN. With digital economies rapidly growing in ASEAN, the need for cyber security leaders who can implement the best cyber security practices across the region is more pressing than ever.The surge is causing governments to support sectors such as Telecommunications, Finance, E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, FMCG, Logistics and many more at the World Cyber Security Summit - ASEAN, which will help boost demand for enterprise cyber security products, services, and consumer software in the country.What next for the continent?Enterprises and governments are stepping up strengthening internet infrastructure and improving the solutions and assistance provided by the software industry in order to protect their citizens from future cyber-attacks.Apart from that, factors such as the need for unified cyber solutions, increased internet subscriptions, data disclosure mandates, enhanced enterprise mobility, and increased spending patterns on security forums are fueling the nation's demand for cyber security solutions."The economic well-being of ASEAN nations is becoming increasingly dependent on the digital realm. Governments can protect their economies and citizens by implementing appropriate digital security protocols," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.World Cyber Security Summit - ASEAN will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as:- Dato' Dr Haji Amirudin bin Abdul Wahab; CEO, CyberSecurity Malaysia- Zane Lim; Sales Director APAC, Cymulate- Colonel Sazali Sukardi; Senior Vice president, Strategic Research Division, Cybersecurity Malaysia- Leonardo Hutabarat; Enterprise Sales Engineering Manager, APAC LogRhythm Singapore- Harish Sekar; Senior Technical Evangelist, ManageEngine- Muhamad Erza Aminanto; Lead Cyber & Data Scientist, Jakarta Smart City- Francel Margareth Taborlupa; Battalion Commander, Philippine Army- Dr. Soontorn Sirapaisan; Cyber and information lead/Security researcher, NECTEC- Col Joey T Fontiveros SC; Commanding Officer, Cyber Battalion, ASR, Philippine Army- Yaron Slutzky; Chief Security Officer, Agoda- Maria Carmela Migrino; CISO, Meralco- Frankie Shuai Director; Cyber & Technology Risk, UBS- Virag Thakkar; APAC Information Security Officer, Allianz Partners- Krishna Kasi; Vice President, Business and IT audit, BNP Paribas Australia to name a few.The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.The World Cyber Security Summit - ASEAN is officially sponsored by:- Platinum Sponsor - Delinea, VMware.- Gold Sponsor - Netskope, LogRhythm, Cymulate, & Sophos.- Silver Sponsor - ManageEngine.- Supported by Cybersecurity Malaysia.