The Tech Show presents TikTok's first Livestreaming Festival, Pop-Up Metaverse experiences and unbeatable consumer tech deals this November

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest consumer tech brands have come together to offer unbeatable year-end deals in time for the festive season at The Tech Show 2022, happening from 17 – 20 November at Suntec Convention Centre. The Tech Show is an event of Constellar, organiser of Singapore's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibitions.

New Highlights

The Tech Show is proud to partner TikTok to present TikTok's inaugural Livestreaming Festival. The Livestreaming Festival leverages the newly launched in-app ecommerce platform, TikTok Shop, as well as TikTok for Business, to connect online audiences with exhibitors at the event through unique Shoppertainment experiences. Brands at The Tech Show will be participating on the platform to drive online-to-offline traffic and sales. TikTok will also be inviting top creators such as @fauziazzhar, @melissawix and @jeraldine.j to support businesses who are conducting livestreaming during The Tech Show 2022.

Visitors can also join the Metaverse through an augmented reality pop-up experience presented by Singapore metaverse start-up BuzzAR. Attendees can create their own virtual avatars in real time which will be showcased on large LED screens around the event space and can be sent as a digital polaroid directly to users through WhatsApp.

Singapore-based tech and lifestyle brands and their products will be a key showcase of The Tech Show, including Aftershock PC, builders of Singapore's favourite custom PCs and laptops, and Happie, providers of the most affordable yet premium quality water purifiers. Omnidesk will be highlighting their new RGB-embedded Radiance top for gaming enthusiasts, the first of their special edition series with fully integrated RGB lighting and colour control for their flagship Ascent series of smart standing desks.

Visitors to The Tech Show will also be able to grab a free screen protector for their mobile phones without any prior purchase, available in limited quantities and models daily.

Returning Favourites

Consumers can stand to win more than $200,000 worth of prizes in the sure-win instant lucky dip at The Tech Show, with top prizes that include the Samsung QLED Q60B 65" TV, OSIM uThrone S Transformers Edition Gaming Chair (Bumble Bee), Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO Cordless Floor Washer and iRobot Roomba e5.

Tech enthusiasts looking to upgrade or repair their gadgets can bring their devices to the popular trade-in booth which will be returning to The Tech Show. Shoppers who spend over $500 on the same day can also stand to redeem an Alcatroz Airmouse (worth $19.90) while stock last.

Free Digital Brochure

The Tech Show 2022 digital brochure highlighting the best deals and hottest new launches at the event is now available for download. Access your copy of the free digital brochure here.

Preview some of the new launches and super deals at The Tech Show 2022 here.

Media Assets for Download: https://ter.li/fg41fp

Please credit all images to "Constellar"

EVENT DETAILS

The Tech Show 2022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComexITShow/

17 - 20 November 2022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comexitshow/

Suntec Convention Centre TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@comexitshow

Official Hashtags: #TTS2022

Website: https://thetechshow.com.sg/

New Launches | Super Deals

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and

consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.