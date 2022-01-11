TechFides Offers IT Strategic Consulting Services

TechFides is now offering a range of IT strategic consulting services for businesses.

TechFides is now offering a range of IT strategic consulting services for businesses. Leveraging their TechFidelity operating model, TechFides aims to align business goals with their IT strategy, to improve the enterprise’s operations across the board. Their mission statement is to redefine the value of strategic IT consulting for the customer.

Targeted IT Consulting Services

There are three main solutions that TechFides are now offering to new clients:

Enterprise Digitization. Attaining full digital capability for a company through value proposition, leading to better revenue generation and digitization. During that process, new sources of income which are software-driven and therefore requiring fewer human resources to execute.

IT Performance Management. Specializing in leveraging their Six Sigma backgrounds, TechFides assesses clients’ IT processes, capabilities, and deliverables, aligning their organizational IT strategies with enterprise goals.

IT Integration Management. TechFides works with businesses to manage their integration and disposition strategies, while also predicting risks and mitigating them. This is achieved through a combination of IT due diligence tasks, drawing up detailed implementation plans, and complete IT integration that can deliver expected outcomes.

TechFides’ Business Focus

TechFides is positioning itself as a team focused on helping organizations transform their IT capability into a strength, where efficient data, communications, and architecture can form the backbone for what a business is trying to achieve for its customers. Evolve from merely “adequate” to “best in class”.

